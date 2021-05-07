Stakeholders laud president Buhari on Runsewe’s reappointment

The organised stakeholders in the core and allied tourism sector have commended President Muhammadu Buhari for reappointing the Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe for another four years. .

The stakeholders who spoke separately with Travelpulse and MICE said that the reappointment by the president is a practical commitment by the administration to strengthen and sustain the cultural diplomacy effort the NCAC boss has built over the last four years through different innovative activities; before, during and now that the COVID-19 pandemic is being almost eradicated in Nigeria.

The Acting President of Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), Ekereuwen Onung, who reacted to the recent development, thanked President Buhari for not only recognising the effort of the NCAC boss at the council, but for also giving him fresh tenure to consolidate the achievements recorded in the last four years.

We are happy that he has been given another four years to consolidate on the already established stance at the NCAC through myriads of innovative events that engage, promote and empower different stakeholders in the culture space.

“We need a better and closer collaboration with the private sector. We know that he has done well but in consolidating the already recorded landmark at the council, we look forward for a more tangible collaboration and engagement with the private sector and that is what we crave for.

“We know he is in the culture and craft space and he is doing well with the NAFEST and other events, so we need closer engagement, I don’t know if we have ask for that before but now we are going to that for us to effectively establish the public and private sector partnership drive to further drive the economy to an enviable level that benefit all and sundry.

“It is high time we started having projection as partner in progress. We have to start partnering and doing project together like the way other countries do. If we do projects together, things could be better. So in all his reappointment is well deserved.”

In his remarks, the serial organiser of MICE event in West Africa (Akwaaba, Accra Weizo, Bantaba, Jabamah etc), Mr Ikechi Uko heartily congratulated Otunba Runsewe, saying “He served Nigeria well in his first coming. We do hope he will do more with the reappointment. It is well deserved.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Empire Travel Services Limited, Mr Ahmed Ojuolape, in his reaction said “The re-appointment of Otunba Runsewe as the DG of NCAC is in the right direction and meets the expectation of all the tourism promoters and practitioners in Nigeria.

“It has further rekindled the faith of all of tourism bodies in Nigeria as far as tourism is concerned.”

He is needed in the tourism industry as he is seen as a prime mover and trail blazer who believes in Nigeria and anything Nigeria beyond imagination.”

The President of National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies, Susan Akporiaye, who also commented on the Runsewe’s reappointment, said “A very big congratulation to Otunba Runsewe on his reappointment by the Federal Government of Nigeria, to serve for another term.

This clearly is in recognition of his outstanding performance for promoting the multifaceted rich cultural heritage of our dear country, Nigeria.

Runsewe has done an amazing job at giving visibility to our culture, which really is the bedrock of tourism in Nigeria.”

Also reacting to the development, the President of Nigeria Association of Tour Operators (NATOP), Hajia Bilikisu Abdul said “The reappointment of the NCAC boss is worth commendable and I thank Mr President for acknowledging the uncommon effort and the innovative stance of Chief Runsewe at practically taking the promotion of culture in Nigeria to an enviable level.

“His pro-activeness and energy invested in the sector have changed culture narrative in Nigeria through different pioneering activities, speaks volume in engaging and empowering Nigerians.”

Runsewe who also spoke to Travelpulse&MICE said the reappointment is a stimulant to do more in the culture space. The renewed mandate will not only spur me to do more but will help me to consolidate on all the practical effort in building a solid cultural diplomacy across domestic and international bridges which have created new vision and mission in promoting unity and peaceful coexistence among diversity people of Nigerians.

“We have the best when it comes to cultural diversity and what we are doing in NCAC, is using the it to the advantage of the people by creating activities that engage and promote local talent, using locally-sourced cultural materials to empower and create sustainable placement for Nigerians to boost the economy through our creative industry.”

