Dubai to host first world’s in-person travel, tourism event

Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2021 has reconfirmed that Dubai will host the largest in-person travel & tourism event in the world, since the onset of the pandemic last year.

Now in its 28th year, ATM 2021 will go-ahead at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) on Sunday 16 to Wednesday 19 May, as final preparations are being put in place.

“The theme of this year’s show is ‘A new dawn for travel and tourism’ and the spotlight will be focused on the very latest ‘COVID’ news from around the world – vaccine rollouts, the current state of the industry and more importantly, what the future holds,” said Claude Blanc, Portfolio Director, WTM& IBTM Portfolios.

ATM 2021 features 67 conference sessions with over 145 local, regional and international speakers overall. Onsite, there is a Global Stage which will include a hotel industry summit, dedicated buyer forums for Saudi Arabia and China, an International Tourism & Investment Conference (ITIC), as well as an aviation panel and a special session on Gulf-Israeli ties.

Other features this year will include Travel Forward at ATM, which has world-class technology experts, providing industry-leading insights about the latest technologies and trends that will shape the future of travel and tourism.

A total of 62 countries are being represented on the exhibition floor this year they are the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Germany, Cyprus, Egypt, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, the Maldives, the Philippines, Thailand, Mexico and the US.

“This underscores the importance of ATM, connecting destinations with their source markets,” said Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director Middle East, Arabian Travel Market.

“It is imperative that we include a virtual element, many industry professionals from around the world, may not be able to attend in-person every year, particularly this year with travel restrictions changing rapidly around the globe,” said Curtis.

“Due to Dubai’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of health and safety and its effective citywide management of the pandemic, it was awarded a ‘Safe Travels’ stamp from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC),” added Curtis.

Issam Kazim, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) commented “As Dubai plays host to the Arabian Travel Market during this challenging period, it is testament to the city’s tireless efforts in leading the restart of global tourism, inspired and guided by our visionary leadership with the goal of positioning Dubai as one of the world’s safest destinations.

Adnan Kazim, Chief Commercial Officer, Emirates Airline, said “An event like ATM is vital in supporting our industry to find its bearings, share new developments, work together to help rebuild trust in travel, and simply do business. This important event will play a vital role in showcasing our home and hub, Dubai, as it continues to safely host mega-events.

Mark Kirby, Head of Emaar Hospitality Group, added “ATM has always been an indispensable part of the travel & tourism family, this year even more with the challenges we’ve faced as an industry.

“I am certain I speak on behalf of my hospitality friends and colleagues that we’ve managed to come out stronger after a difficult phase last year.”

Dr Ali bin Zaid Abu Monassar, Chairman, The Vision Destination Management, added “If a little more than a year ago we would have been given the chance of a short glimpse into our imminent future, our reaction would have been of unbelievable astonishment. And somehow now, it is still the same.

“We all have been largely affected by the current situation, particularly our segment. But, once again, we had tangible reassurance on our way to deal with future trends, opportunities and challenges.”

