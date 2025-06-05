NCDMB, NLNG’s $5bn Train 7 Project hits 80% completion

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited’s $5 billion Train 7 Project on Bonny Island, Rivers State, has reached 80 per cent completion.

The disclosure came on Thursday as the NCDMB and NLNG inaugurated 140 trainees for an intensive three-month Advanced Nigerian Content Human Capital Development (NC-HCD) Programme in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The trainees, who are graduates in various academic disciplines, had already completed a 12-month Basic Training Programme in diverse oil and gas industry-related skill sets. They are now advancing to the on-the-job phase, which includes active hands-on participation in operational areas such as Turnaround Maintenance (TAM), Commissioning, and Desktop Programmes, among others.

Recall that in November 2024, a set of 331 trainees under Batch A of the NLNG T7 HCD Training Programme commenced capacity development in facility management, engineering, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE), Quality Assurance and Quality Control, as well as welding and fabrication.

Additionally, another set of 77 trainees under Batch B of the programme began capacity development in data analytics and supply chain management, among other fields relevant to oil and gas industry operations.

Addressing the trainees and trainers drawn from the Oil and Gas Trainers Association of Nigeria (OGTAN), as well as management personnel of the NCDMB and NLNG, the Executive Secretary of the NCDMB, Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe, stated that the Advanced NC-HCD training is more than a milestone—it represents the collective commitment of the board and NLNG “to nurturing world-class Nigerian professionals who will shape the future of our oil and gas industry.”

He noted that the board remains steadfast in its belief that human capital development is “a critical investment in the sustainability and competitiveness” of Nigeria’s oil and gas value chain, pointing out that over 400 Nigerians have undergone basic training in various technical, vocational, and specialised areas and are equipped with practical skills directly aligned with industry needs.

According to the NCDMB boss, who was represented by the Manager of Human Capital Development, Mrs Tarilate Teide-Bribena, the Board and NLNG are “advancing even further by formally launching the on-the-job component of the NLNG Train 7 NC-HCD Programme,” enabling 140 promising Nigerians to gain practical exposure and real-time experience across technical domains within NLNG operational plants on Bonny Island.

He commended NLNG as “a trusted and forward-looking partner in the development of [Nigeria’s] human capital base,” praising its unwavering partnership, compliance with Nigerian Content requirements, and consistent leadership in embracing national capacity-building initiatives.

Ogbe also acknowledged OGTAN’s crucial role in aligning training content, delivery standards, and capacity development frameworks with industry needs. He noted that the trainers have played an instrumental role in bridging the gap between training and employability—ensuring that trainees do not merely learn but are prepared to contribute value from day one.

In her remarks, the General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development of NLNG, Dr Sophia Horsfall, expressed profound appreciation to the NCDMB for its productive collaboration on the HCD Programme, which she described as “a reaffirmation of NLNG’s unwavering commitment to human capital development.”

She stated that the support of the NCDMB has enabled NLNG to effectively execute its programme for developing a strong, skilled, and highly professional workforce for Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

The trainings, she noted, are particularly significant as the NLNG Train 7 Project, which involves highly advanced technology, has reached 80 per cent completion and will require highly skilled technical manpower. The Final Investment Decision on the project was signed in December 2019.

Regarding what she described as a “robust, advanced … on-the-job training programme,” Dr Horsfall disclosed that the trainees would work within NLNG’s facilities on Bonny Island.

In his closing remarks, the Nigerian Content Manager of NLNG, Engr Dagogo Buowari, thanked the NCDMB for the partnership between the two organisations and expressed confidence that the industry would continue to benefit from their collective efforts.

He advised trainees to prepare thoroughly for their three-month programme on Bonny Island, beginning on 16 June 2025, and urged them to remain focused and avoid distractions during their training.

