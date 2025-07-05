Constitution amendment: NASS to transmit report to state assemblies before December — Senate leader

National Assembly on Saturday disclosed that the report of the ongoing constitution review holding across the country will be transmitted to the 36 State Houses of Assembly before December 2025 in line with its design and timetable.

The Upper Chamber, however, charged all stakeholders with special requests to engage and lobby their State Assemblies, noting that it cannot alone successfully review the 1999 Constitution (as amended) without their approval.

Senate Leader/Zonal Chairman, Senate Committee on the Review of 1999 Constitution, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, made this known after the two-day zonal public hearing on the Review of the 1999 Constitution held at the Water Crest Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

It would be recalled that since the beginning of alteration of the Constitution in the Fourth Republic, which commenced in 1999, devolution of powers, local government autonomy, creation of additional states, and establishment of state police, among others had taken center stage at the zonal public hearing across the country.

Addressing the stakeholders at the public hearing, which drew to final close on Saturday, Bamide, who was supported by committee members, including the Deputy Minority Leader of the Senate, Senator Olarere Oyewunmi; Chairperson, Senate Committee on Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr. Oluranti Adebule; Chairperson, Senate Committee on Health, Senator Ipalibo Banigo, among others, asserted that part of the timetable set for the body was to have final notifications before the end of the year and transmit the report to all state assemblies.

Other members of the review committee are: Chairman, Senate Committee on Public Procurement, Senator Olajide Ipinsangba, and Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator Adeniyi Adegbomire, among others.

“Every session of the National Assembly carries out amendments to our constitution, every one that we had in the past, reviewed some, that’s why today we are talking of the first, the second, the third, the fourth, and the fifth amendment to the 1999 Constitution.

“And that’s why each time we are talking about the 1999 Constitution, we say 1999 Constitution as amended. As amended means it was not any more the 1999 Constitution we are operating now.

“A lot has happened under devolution of powers based on the efforts of the 9th Assembly and the State Houses of Assembly. Four years ago, we had an amendment whereby a lot of legislative issues were taken from the Exclusive Legislative List to the Concurrent Legislative List, which means state governments can now legislate on those issues.

“That’s part of the achievements in the area of devolution of powers, and a good number of others issues that bothered on electoral reforms. They are taking us to a situation where the votes of Nigerians are beginning to count,” he said.

“We have completed the public hearing. We are now returning to Abuja to prepare our report. Part of our time table is to have final notifications before the end of the year and transmit our report to all state assemblies. This will round the process of the constitution review,” he added.

Bamidele affirmed that the constitution review “is not a jamboree contrary to some dissenting views across the federation,” saying that the exercise was designed to make consequential reforms that can guarantee “our collective prosperity, more efficient governance structure and sustainable development.”

The Senate Leader, while noting that the National Assembly would be handicapped to successfully complete the review process if all the amendments proposed by the stakeholders were not approved by the two-third of state assemblies, charged all stakeholders across the federation to lobby all State Assemblies and their lawmakers to secure basic requirements for the successful amendment of the 1999 Constitution.

He, however, assured that the National Assembly would process all the proposals it received so far and transmit them to the State Assemblies.

“There is nothing the National Assembly can do without a two-thirds approval of all proposals by the state legislatures. All stakeholders must work with their lawmakers at the state level. We must appreciate the role of State Assemblies to ensure the passage of the proposals into laws.

“State Assemblies are part of the process. We have been in Lagos State for the last 48 hours, listening to people’s aspirations, concerns, and wishes. All six states in the geo-political zone were represented by their elected representatives. We are in this process together to receive their presentations.

“The State Assemblies are already anticipating the report of the constitution review from the National Assembly. They are not waiting for the report alone. They are also part of the constitution review process. I do not envisage any problem from the State Assemblies.

“Therefore, we are advising all the stakeholders who are also looking for special considerations to extend their advocacies to the State Assemblies. It is not just about them as elected representatives, but as representatives of people who elected them. People should be aware when they are making decisions to be sure that they are also doing so in consonance with the wishes of their constituents,” Bamidele stated.

Also speaking at the public hearing, Chairman, Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria and Speaker, Oyo State Assembly, Rt. Hon. Debo Ogundoyin, solicited for more powers to be devolved to subnational governments for rapid and accelerated development, describing the call as key to this ongoing constitutional amendment.

Ogundoyin, who was represented by the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Abiodun Fadeyi said both Federal and state governments should be allowed to legislate on issues that border on solid minerals, labour matters, drugs and poisons, telecommunications, stamp duty amongst others.

“Devolution of powers is key to this on-going constitutional amendment by devolving key items from the Exclusive Legislative List to the Concurrent Legislative List in the interest of all. For instance, the removal of the electricity matter from the Exclusive Legislative List has significantly transformed many states’ power sector through independent power supply initiatives,” he said.

Ogundoyin also backed the establishment of State Police, pointing out its benefits to include improved local security, community policing, decongestion of federal responsibilities, enhanced accountability, and employment opportunities.

“Concerning the State Police, all the stakeholders will agree with me that the debate over the establishment of state policing has garnered momentum from both supporters and critics. The potential benefits of state police far outweigh the challenges.

“In essence, what the amendment seeks to address will be the powers, responsibilities and limits of the State Police should be clearly defined, provide oversight mechanisms to prevent abuse and design a comprehensive framework for Federal and State Police to work in harmony to balance power and for effective coordination mechanisms,” he said.