NCDC includes Bauchi Lab into Molecular Laboratory Network to test for COVID-19 status

With the inclusion of Bauchi State Reference Molecular Laboratory Network into the network of The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the country now has 29 such centres in its network with the capacity to test samples for COVID-19 status.

This was contained in a tweet posted by the NCDC in its verified Twitter handle stating that it has officially incorporated the Bauchi State Reference Molecular Laboratory Network into its laboratory network.

An elated Chief of Staff, Dr Ladan Salihu who chaired the subcommittee on the establishment of the laboratory write in his verified Twitter handle that, “Inclusion of the Bauchi lab into the testing centre for COVID-19 demonstrated the commitment of His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, Kauran Bauchi towards tackling and curbing the spread of the virus in the state.”

Ladan Salihu further wrote in @LadanSalihu1 “Bauchi Test Laboratory added to NCDC Molecular Lab Network. Great, we can do our test in Bauchi. Thank you, Gov Bala, for the privilege of being The Team Leader.”

Meanwhile, the state has recorded a 0 case and discharged 6 patients who have completed their treatment and tested negative bringing it up to 214 people who have so far been discharged out of the 236 total confirmed cases.

Also, the state’s active cases have dropped impressively to only 15 patients remaining in the hospitals which have reduced the percentage of Case Fatality Rate to 3.0 while 1, 764 remain the total number of people’s samples investigated out of which 236 persons returned to be infected with Coronavirus in the state and 7 persons lost their lives in the process of case management.

