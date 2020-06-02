NCDC directs Bauchi reference lab to start operations immediately 

As the fight against COVID-19 pandemic continues, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has directed Bauchi Reference Molecular Laboratory to start formal testing and reporting from Bauchi immediately as the centre has received the Laboratory Reference number as well as the necessary guide for documentation.

This was disclosed by Bauchi State Commissioner of Health, Dr Aliyu Maigoro Mohammed in a statement he issued Monday evening stating that “Thus, I wish to inform this committee that from Tuesday, 2nd June 2020 we are going to do all our testings and reporting from the Reference Laboratory here in Bauchi”.

He explained that Further delay of operations would raise questions regarding the status of the Laboratory because it was posted in the NCDC websites 2 days ago and was reported Mo day at the NGF forum as the number 29th of the Reference Molecular Laboratory in the Country.

Maigoro Mohammed added that “Henceforth, no sample should be taken to Jos, Plateau State until otherwise stated. The laboratory has come to stay. As such we must work as a team for the benefit of mankind and the good people of Bauchi State”.

“I have forwarded to the Chairman COVID-19 request for payment of the weekly allowances of all workers related to the laboratory from the Professors down to the Security Men. Meanwhile, we continue solving minor problems as well as proper maintenance of the Lab. All other minor paper works would follow alone the formal way”, he declared.

It will be recalled that over the weekend, the NCDC connected the Bauchi molecular reference laboratory to its network and gave it the go-ahead to do COVID-19 sample status test.

