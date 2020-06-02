FRSC spokesman, others decorated with new rank

The Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, has decorated the Corps Public Education Officer, (CPEO) Mr Bisi Kazeem and others with the new rank of Assistant Corps Marshal.

Boboye announced this in statement signed by Deputy Route Commander (DRC) (Media), Mr Festus Evarestus on Tuesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the FRSC board had promoted Kazeem and 41 other officers to senior ranks on May 30.

Oyeyemi said that the decoration ceremony was as a fall out of the just concluded promotion exercise for senior officers.

According to him, it has been the culture of the Corps since 2014, not to delay the seasons of reward nor let go without due recognition of individuals.

“These are for those who have continued to strive to make FRSC a best global practice sustainable corporate organisation,’’ he said.

Oyeyemi congratulated the newly promoted officers for the deserved elevation and implored them to be happy and proud of their success.

He said that the promotion was an indication of their hard work, worthy of been rewarded.

Responding on behalf of the decorated officers, Kazeem thanked the Almighty God for making the day a reality.

He also thanked the board and management of FRSC for the opportunity to serve in the new capacity.

He commended the transparency and objectivity that heralded the entire promotion process.

He pledged the officers’ commitment to work more, noting that he was aware that every promotion comes with more responsibility.

“This particular one, no doubt, will certainly propel us to work harder to ensure that all lives are saved on the road,’’ he said.

NAN

