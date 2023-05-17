The Nigerian Association of Zoological Gardens and Wildlife Parks (NAZAP) is to undergo urgent professional development that will be a catalyst for the transformation of its member facilities.

This was made known by the Chairman of the NAZAP Board of Trustees, Professor Olajumoke Morenikeji, following the resignation of its President, Mr Oladipo Bali.

In the acceptance of the resignation, the BOT Chairperson thanked the former President for his contributions to the advancement of NAZAP.

On his part, another Trustee / Secretary of the NAZAP BOT, Mr Andy Osa Ehanire, said that there will be a fresh accreditation process for all Zoo and Wildlife facilities that will pave the way for the election of new Executives and the reconstitution of the NAZAP Governing Council.

The Chairman had earlier called for increased synergy amongst wildlife stakeholders as recently prescribed by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES), during the recent World Wildlife Day commemoration.

She emphasised that zoos remain a veritable scheme for wildlife conservation and thus deserve adequate support from both governments as well as corporate organisations.

She further said that Zoos will continue to make an impact on the growth of tourism in Nigeria. other trustees are Alh Ali Yola, Dr Moses Oyatogun, Mr Francis Abioye and Mallam Aminu Beli.

