THE Managing Director of Olive ICT Foundation, Abuja, Mr Adamu Paul, has urged internet users to enable two-factor authentication (2FA) for their email accounts, social media applications and financial services.

Paul, whose foundation is into broadband outsourcing, made this statement in Abuja, recently.

He stated that two-factor authentication (2FA) strengthens login security into most websites by requiring a second piece of information, which is a second factor beyond one’s password, before login.

Paul added that most websites use one’s mobile device to text, call, or use a personalised 2FA for their businesses to verify their identities before access.

“Passwords are sometimes generally easy to guess, buy or crack by hackers. So, most security systems use a combination of two or more factors of authentication.

“Most types of two-factor authentication involve the use of a one-time password (OTP) that’s only good for one use, which is an additional password you must enter to authenticate yourself,” he said.

Paul said internet users can set up 2FA in minutes by clicking on the right hand icons on the website upon login and clicking account setup.

“On getting to the setup page, click on manage your Google Account, click on security, then click sign in where you will activate two-step verification.

“First, you must register the device and you put in your phone number. A confirmation code will be sent to your mobile device, which you will enter once on registration to access the page.

“You can always remove your phone number later if you do not want to use it again and ensure your devices are always secured,” he said.

According to Paul, after registering a device, one can use 2FA codes through SMS text messages as this will prevent easy access by hackers into any of the online accounts.





