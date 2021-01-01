NAWOJ advocates intelligence base security approach for northeast

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Northeast on Friday advocated an intelligence-based security approach to tackle lingering insurgency in the region and the country.

This is contained in a new year message by Mrs Dorcas Philemon, the Northeast Zonal Vice President of the association and the Zonal Secretary, Mrs Tani Alas in Jalingo.

According to the association, intelligence-based security system, using modern gadgets would enable security operatives to dictate and apprehend terrorists at their planning stage, thereby checkmating the attacks.

“We urge the government to pay more attention to intelligence-based security system to enable security agencies to dictate and apprehend the attackers at their planning stage.

“This we believe will be more effective than the current approach where security operatives are made to be reactive when the attacks already happen,” it said.

While felicitating with the governors, traditions rulers, religious leaders and non-governmental organizations and the people of the northeast on the occasion of the 2021 new year celebration, NAWOJ urged them not to despair over challenges of 2020.

It called on the people to rather forgive one another and work in unity to restore the lost glory of the subregion.

“Northeast used to be one of the most peaceful areas in the past years with farms and businesses striving, it is thus our hope that 2021 will be a turning point for the region in terms of security and better living conditions for the people,” it noted.

The association urges its members and the public to take responsibility by observing all the COVID-19 protocols, saying the second wave of the virus was proving to be more deadly than the first wave.

