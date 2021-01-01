Iyan Zazzau, main challenger to Zazzau stool is dead

Bashir Aminu, Iyan Zazzau who is challenging the appointment of the current Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli has died in the early hours of Friday at the age of 70.

His passing on was announced by the Zazzau Emirate on their Twitter handle on Friday.

“Inalillahi wa inna illaihir rajiun, indeed from Allah we are and to Him we shall return. It is with the deepest regret and no pleasure that we announce the death of the most powerful traditional titleholder and wealthiest prince in Northern Nigeria today, Alh Bashir Aminu Iyan Zazzau.”

Recall that the deceased was the top contender to the stool and even after the appointment of the current Emir, he filed a suit challenging the Emir’s appointment.

His argument was “having scored the highest number of lawful votes cast by the kingmakers and thus selected by the said kingmakers, he has thus acquired a vested right to the stool of the Emir of Zazzau from the date of his selection henceforth.”

From the Katsinawa ruling house, the deceased graduated from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

He was also a fellow of the Institute of Financial Accountants (UK) and a fellow of the Certified National Accountants of Nigeria (CNA).

He was District Head of Sabon Gari, Zaria until two years ago when he resigned.

