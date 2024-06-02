The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has assured that the ongoing Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) will proceed as planned despite the nationwide strike by organized labour unions set to begin on Monday.

This assurance was communicated in a leaked memo addressed to the principals of participating schools.

The memo, signed by the Ekiti Branch Controller for WAEC National Office, emphasized that the exams, which involve over 1.7 million candidates across the country, will not be disrupted by the strike action.

The statement from WAEC reads: “The attention of Management of WAEC has been drawn to a notice of the commencement of Indefinite Strike by NLC and TUC effective Monday, 3rd June 2024. Please be formally informed that the conduct of WASSCE SC 2024 goes on as scheduled.”

This communication aims to reassure students, parents, and educational institutions that the integrity and timeline of the examinations will be maintained despite the industrial action.

WAEC said as much as it shares in the concerns of the unions and the generality of Nigerians, the examination is going on across the member countries of WAEC and “the Nigerian child should not be put to a disadvantage of missing the exam.

“So, for the aforesaid reason, WAEC will conduct the exam and School Principals, supervisors, parents and the general public should please take note and make adequate arrangements for their candidates to sit the exam.”

However, the head office of the organisation in Lagos cleared air on the controversial memo, saying it was not meant for public consumption.

The spokesperson of WAEC Nigeria, Mrs Moyosola Adesina, on Sunday evening, told Nigerian Tribune that the organisation sent the internal memo to school principals is not to disrespect nor dare the labour movement on it planned nationwide strike.

She explained that the examination is being conducted not only in Nigeria but across three out of the four member countries of the organisation and with all of them using the same timetable.

“So, we just feel that Nigerian candidates should not miss out of the arrangement snd nothing more.

“And that is why we are making passionate appeal to labour union for understanding on the matter for the sake of Nigerian children.”

