After waiting for approval to commence clinical services for Nigerian pilgrims in Makkah, the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Health on Sunday conveyed its approval to the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to operate two clinics for the pilgrims for this year’s Hajj.

The approval letter, which was conveyed through the ministry’s medical consultants attached to Ithra Alkhair company, NAHCON’s chosen service providers, according to the commission, was received by the Head of Medical Mission for this year’s Hajj, Dr Abubakar Adamu Isma’eel.

The two clinics approved for Nigerian pilgrims are located at Masfala/Kudai and Shari’e Al-Mansour areas of the holy city.

“The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) is happy to announce that it has received approval to operate two main clinics in Makkah for the meantime.

“The Saudi Ministry of Health revealed this development through its medical consultants attached to Ithra Alkhair company, NAHCON’s chosen service providers otherwise known as Mu’assasa.

“The two main clinics are those located at Masfala/Kudai and Shari’e Al-Mansour areas. They serve as the medical head offices.

“The approval letter was received by Dr. Abubakar Adamu Isma’eel, NAHCON’s Head of Medical Mission for the 2024 Hajj season,” the commission informed.

It added that it was waiting to be granted approval to operate three other outposts, which it stated was being expected within the next 48-72 hours.

“Meanwhile, approval to start running three other outpost clinics (Triage Outposts 1, 2 & 3) is still being awaited. Dr A. A Isma’eel expressed optimism that within the next 48-72hours the three outposts would also receive full approval to operate optimally.

“The proposed outposts are located at Nasarawa, Ogun/Oyo and Borno Houses respectively.

“The GPS of the outpost locations will be made available to the Nigerian pilgrims within hours of approval.”

NAHCON stated that the outposts were strategically situated within pilgrims’ hotel clusters to aid accessibility, adding that its team of professional medics, who were set to provide healthcare services to Nigerian pilgrims had been deployed in the clinics.

The commission, however, solicited cooperation of the Nigerian pilgrims for the measures put in place to succeed.

Only Wednesday last week NAHCON advised Nigerian pilgrims in need of medical attention to visit any Saudi general or specialist hospitals.

This, it stated, was because the Saudi Ministry of Health was yet to grant all countries approval to start operating their own clinics in Makkah.

Dr Isma’eel had told journalists that unlike what was obtained in Madina, the Saudi authorities had yet to give full clinical approval for any country in Makkah.

According to him, there had never been the level of complexity in registering Nigerian clinics in Saudi Arabia before now.

He, however, informed that despite not giving approval then the Saudi authorities had made available the ambulances of their Red Crescent to support those the Nigerian team already had.

