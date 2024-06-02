Members of the G-60, a group of federal lawmakers, said the Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has remained focused on delivering landmark projects despite the political challenges that were orchestrated to derail governance in the state.

They said the governor has sufficiently confronted the trying political moments, refused to be dampened and had ridden over them to deliver sterling governance that has positively impacted Rivers people.

The 60 federal lawmakers, who are members of the House of Representatives, made this remark on Sunday after a meeting with Governor Fubara in Port Harcourt.

They had first attended the Church Thanksgiving Service to mark the first one-year anniversary of the governor which held at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Garrison in Port Harcourt.

Leader of the delegation, Hon Ikenga Ugochinyere, who is the House of Representatives member for Ideato North and South Federal Constituency of Imo State, thanked God for the celebration of one year of transformational leadership demonstrated by Governor Fubara.

He said, “We are particularly delighted with the Trans-Kalabari Road project, which is going to traverse the swampy areas of the state that will benefit over three or four local governments.

“We are also impressed about the Port Harcourt Ring Road project, cutting across six LGAs and is going to ease traffic around Port Harcourt. We are also impressed with the Elele-Egbeda-Omoku Road project and other infrastructure projects that he has embarked upon.”

Ugochinyere explained: “And we are here to say that the House of Representatives members who are here today, and on behalf of our other brothers who are part of us but couldn’t make it here today, that we are solidly with the governor.

“We appreciate what he is doing and we are here to thank God Almighty for what he has done, and call on Rivers people to continue to stand strongly and firmly with His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, so that he can deliver on those promises he made to Rivers people.”

He congratulated the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Victor Oko-Jumbo, for the solidarity and support he has given to the governor, saying that such support had provided Rivers people with the opportunity to enjoy the dividends of democracy because of the cooperation between the executive and the legislature.

Ugochinyere urged those on the other side of the divide to understand that the interest of Rivers as a people and state must take precedence in all considerations.

He said, “The development of Rivers State is about public trust and public institution. There is nothing personal about it, and it is God who gives power, and puts Governor Fubara on the saddle. So, let’s all join hands together to work with him to deliver on those projects.

“That is why we are here to celebrate and thank God for one year in office, even though to us, in actual sense, it is not one year in office. It is about four months in office before he took charge as Governor of Rivers State,” he said.

