Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has assured Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, Barrister Nyesom Wike, that the National Assembly, as the legislature of the FCT, is ready to support the minister by enacting favourable legislation, ensuring adequate funding, and providing oversight to ensure timely completion of standard projects.

Abbas gave the assurance while performing the official flag-off of the Abuja Mabushi bus and taxi terminal on Monday.

The Speaker noted that President Tinubu has been vindicated in his appointment of Wike and that it was the right choice.

He said the record of the FCT Minister has justified his appointment and that residents and others are happy with Wike’s performances.

“Overall, the successes recorded by the Minister justify the wise decision of the President, His Excellency Ahmed Bola Tinubu, GCFR, to entrust Wike with this vital portfolio.

“The Minister’s achievements have set a new standard for urban development in Nigeria, and his efforts deserve our highest praise. Honourable Minister, as we continue preparing Abuja to compete with the world’s leading cities.

“I wish to offer some recommendations for sustaining this momentum. The first relates to integrating advanced technology in urban planning and management, which is crucial.

“Smart city initiatives can enhance the efficiency of services and improve the quality of life for residents.

“Furthermore, expanding public-private partnerships would attract investment and expertise, driving further infrastructure development.

“The National Assembly, as the legislature of the FCT, stands ready to support the Minister by enacting favourable legislation, ensuring adequate funding, and providing oversight to ensure that projects are completed on time and to the highest standards.

“In conclusion, today’s flag-off ceremony represents more than the construction of a bus terminal; it exemplifies the remarkable outcomes that come from the fusion of vision, leadership, and collaboration.

“I am confident that the FCT Minister will achieve even greater milestones in the coming months and years.

“His unwavering commitment and results-oriented focus should inspire and serve as a role model for other political officeholders.”

Earlier, FCT Minister, Barrister Nyesom Wike, lamented that Abuja was supposed to be a modern city.

“A city like Abuja without a befitting bus and taxi terminal is a security concern for us. Under the renewed hope agenda, to reduce insecurity like ‘one chance’ we made a proposal to the National Assembly for three bus terminals, which was approved,” he stated.

Wike noted that in spite of the approval, the terminal for the central area could not take place as scheduled as the location has been allocated to a private citizen and a C of O has been given.

The minister, who noted that leadership requires firm decisions and that when decisions are taken in the public interest, not everyone will be happy with them as some people will take offence, also assured that the project will be ready for Mr President to present to the commission during his second anniversary by May 29, 2025.

Facilities at the bus terminal include the terminal building, information desk, waiting room, ticket room, ATM points, retail shops, public address system, and others.

