The University of Ibadan Students’ Union has unveiled a groundbreaking initiative titled “Project Stomach Infrastructure 1.0” aimed at providing meals for its students, also known as Uites, who are in dire need of food.

Announced in a formal statement by the Students’ Union President Aweda Bolaji, the project will ensure that the feeding needs of 1,200 students are met on a monthly basis without any financial burden on the Union.

SBJ Foods and Drinks will solely bear all associated costs.

The project, which is set to run throughout the 2023/2024 academic session, is designed to alleviate the financial struggles faced by many students, ensuring they have access to adequate nutrition while pursuing their studies.

Students who wish to benefit from this initiative are advised to visit the SUB building, Office of the Assistant General Secretary (AGS), to collect a meal slot (ticket).

The tickets will be distributed from 12 PM to 4 PM on weekdays, starting from 1 July 2024.

See the statement below: