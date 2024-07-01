Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration in Lagos State has confirmed the spread of cholera at Kirikiri prison.

Providing updates on the situation, State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, reported that the government has received additional support from the World Health Organisation (WHO) to combat the infectious disease.

Abayomi highlighted the government’s swift response with urgent medical and environmental interventions, stating, “We were able to supply Kirikiri medium prison with intravenous fluids, infection prevention, and other health consumables.

Additionally, the WHO has donated 10,000 doses of pharmaceuticals, which have been delivered to the prison to support health facilities for approximately 3,200 inmates if needed.”

The commissioner also noted that immediate water and sanitation issues at the prison have been addressed, and inspections of other correctional facilities in the state are ongoing.

Tracing the cholera outbreak in Lagos, Abayomi pointed to unregulated street drinks and tainted water sources as primary sources of infection identified two weeks ago.

Undercover environmental officials from the Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) and the Ministry of Health found Vibrio cholerae bacteria, the cause of cholera, in samples from popular street beverages like sobo.

These containers lacked NAFDAC accreditation numbers, indicating informal and unregulated production.

“The directorate of environmental health plans to seal any unregulated manufacturing sites and arrest those involved in producing or distributing beverages without NAFDAC numbers,” Abayomi said.

He further reported a notable decrease in daily cholera cases compared to the peak recorded two weeks ago, with no new cholera-related deaths in the past 72 hours. Efforts are being intensified to eradicate transmission completely.

Abayomi stressed the importance of public health guidelines and urged residents to seek medical help promptly if symptoms appear.

He highlighted ongoing collaborative efforts, including the “One Health” approach, involving the Lagos Water Corporation and sanitation agencies (LAWMA and LASWAMO).

These measures include extensive sanitation activities, inspection and disinfection of boreholes, the provision of safe drinking water to affected areas, and stricter regulations on local beverage producers.

“To curb the burden of food and water-borne diseases in Lagos, higher sanitary and regulatory standards for eateries, food handlers, beverage manufacturers, and groundwater will be implemented and enforced,” Abayomi added.

