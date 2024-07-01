The new Chairman of the Lagos State Taskforce, CSP Shola Akerele, assumed office on Monday amid a rousing ceremony organised by the staff of the agency to commemorate his recent appointment.

Addressing the officers, men, and para-military personnel of the agency in the wee hours of Monday at the Headquarters of the agency, Akerele urged them to shun corruption and sharp practices that could be harmful to them and to society at large.

He promised to prioritise staff welfare and assured them that his door is always open to anyone who needs to discuss any issue.

He also emphasised his open-door policy and his commitment to serving with all his strength to make Lagos State free from environmental hazards, traffic indiscipline, and all forms of illegalities.

Additionally, Akerele addressed para-military officers attached to the Agency, emphasizing the need to carry out their duties with dignity and empathy, reminding them to avoid engaging in any form of illegality.

Mrs Arinola Ogbara-Banjoko, the Coordinator of the Lagos State Special Offences (Mobile Court), welcomed Akerele into office and praised his professionalism and competence.

Akerele also acknowledged her efforts and promised to work closely with the Mobile Court to ensure that justice is adequately served to the public.

The new Lagos Taskforce boss promised to carry out more enforcement exercises in areas identified as black spots and locations known to be serial environmental defaulters in the State, aiming to eliminate environmental degradation.

