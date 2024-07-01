Executive Director, Housing, Finance and Accounts, Federal Housing Authority, (FHA) Dr Mathias Byuan, has charged Benue people to refrain from hate speech and violence.

Byuan stated this during the special thanksgiving service held in honour of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume and fundraising for the roofing of NKST Consistory Daudu in Guma Local Goverment Area of Benue State.

He expressed deep concern about the new trend of political thugs invading churches in the state with the aim of stopping people from worshipping God.

Byuan regretted that despite the fact that the political campaign is over, “some politicians are still using political gatherings and the church to campaign and speak ills against their imaginary opponents.

He however called on the leader of the church to condemn the ugly trend, which he said has pervaded the state in recent times.

While charging people of the state to eschew violence, Byuan called on them to emulate the spirit of Christ as well as keep faith with God, saying, “God will continue to bless the State with more appointment of Benue sons and daughters through the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume.”

Byuan who was the Chief Launcher promised to maintain his support for the church and APC party; tasking them to always pray for the SGF and President Tinubled government to succeed.

Preaching on the theme: “leaving a Mark”, Rev. J.T. Aernyi charged Christians to always leave behind good marks in every circumstance of their life.

The thanksgiving service was attended by top government officials which included; Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Professor Terlumun Utsev; Senators Titus Zam, Emmanuel Udende; Executive Secretary/CEO Nigerian Shippers Council, Barrister Pius Akuta; Hon. Mrs. Becky Orpin, Chief Mike Aondoakaa, Ambassador Terhemen Tarzôr, Professor Terhemba Shija and many others

Recall that the chairman of Guma Local Goverment Area of Benue State, Simon Unongo had issued a statement ordering the suspension of the thanksgiving service.

Unongo who spoke to journalists on Monday said that the directive was a result of insecurity in the local government in recent times.

He said, “there have been cases of insecurity within the local government, for instance, there was a land dispute between Guma and Keana in Nasarawa State as well as Guma and Makurdi which led to the killing of people.

“Also there had been cases of kidnapping, in order to avert any breakdown of law and order we decided to advise the organisers.”

