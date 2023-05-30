Kogi Central Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial candidate in the last general elections, Barr. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has joined other eminent Nigerians to mourn the demise of the chairman and founder of DAAR Communications Plc, the parent company for AIT and Raypower, Chief Raymond Dokpesi.

In a statement forwarded to TRIBUNE ONLINE Tuesday, Natasha described Dokpesi as a great Iroko tree who revolutionised the media space, praying for the family and the institution to heal from the calamity.

“Rest in Peace High Chief Raymond Dokpesi; the great iroko who revolutionised the media space.

“Thanks for your many human impacts through your rich life’s journey.

“Lastly, THANK YOU for opening your platform to cover all of my activities FREE since 2018.

“I can’t stand watching people oppressed”. You’d often say.

“Sleep well by our God and do intercede for our country.

“May your family and institution heal from this calamity,” the statement read.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE