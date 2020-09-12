NASS shifts resumption by two weeks

The management of the National Assembly has announced a new date for resumption of plenary for twin chambers of the national legislative houses.

The new date of September 29, 2020, was announced Friday night following a suspension of the earlier date of September 15, 2020, in communication to lawmakers.

Announcement of the new date and suspension of the earlier date is contained in a statement signed by the clerk of the National Assembly, Ojo Olatunde Amos On Friday night.

The communication to lawmakers reads in part: “This is to inform all Distinguished Senators and Honourable Members of the National Assembly that the resumption of plenary session earlier scheduled for Tuesday 15th September 2020 is hereby postponed to Tuesday 29th September 2020.

“While assuring you of our high regards and esteem, we regret any inconvenience caused by this change of date,” the statement read.

The National Assembly has been on annual recess since July during which several of its committees met with stakeholders on issues of national economic advancements as was the case in the Senate by the committees on finance and national planning.

