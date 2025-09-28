NANS seeks end to hostilities against Dangote Refinery

The President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Olushola Oladoja , on Sunday, called on stakeholders in oil and gas industry to bring to an end hostility against the Dangote Refinery in the interest of national development.

This is in reaction to a publication reportedly circulated by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) against the refinery, which the student’s association described as troubling.

NANS President, Oladoja, in a statement, made available to journalists, said any patriotic Nigerian concerned about the country’s growth must question the persistent face-offs between the refinery and various industry bodies.

The statement reads: “NANS Calls For An End To Hostilities Against Dangote Refinery In The Interest Of National Development”, read, “Our attention has been drawn to a publication currently in circulation by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN). This development has become a matter of concern to us at the national level of NANS.

“Any patriotic Nigerian who truly cares about the growth and stability of our national economy must be compelled to ask critical questions regarding the continued face-off between various parastatals and sectors and the Dangote Refinery.

“Is it not worrisome that since the Refinery commenced full operations, different associations such as the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN), the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), and the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) have engaged in one form of face-off or another with the Dangote Refinery?.

According to NANS, the persistent opposition from various sectors, were seemingly aimed at frustrating and crippling the refinery, describing such as perturbing and must be addressed urgently.

“In the country today, petroleum products are both essential and fundamental, as they impact virtually every citizen through their use in industry, transportation, power generation, domestic activities, and more.

“As such, they play a pivotal role in driving the economy. We have all seen and experienced the adverse effects of fuel scarcity on the lives of citizens and on the economy at large; it is a troubling and frustrating reality that disrupts livelihoods and national productivity.

“Moving forward, let us not forget that before the establishment of the Dangote Refinery, Nigeria, despite being a major crude oil producer, imported over 90 percent of its refined petroleum products (petrol, diesel, kerosene, and jet fuel), spending billions of dollars annually on imports.

“To the country’s advantage, the Dangote Refinery has significantly reduced Nigeria’s dependence on imported fuel, thereby boosting the nation’s energy independence and saving the country from spending billions of dollars on importation every year.

“The outrageous amounts previously spent on importation are now being redirected towards infrastructure, agriculture, education, and overall national development.

“It is therefore the responsibility of all patriotic Nigerians to support the refinery and not frustrate its operations, as has been witnessed in certain quarters since it commenced full operations.

“Furthermore, the Dangote Refinery has helped stabilize fuel supply and reduce scarcity. With a capacity of 650,000 barrels per day, the refinery is the largest single train refinery in the world. Its operations are improving local fuel availability, reducing recurring shortages, and easing queues at filling stations.

“Nigerians are already benefiting from the stable supply of petroleum products. The absence of fuel scarcity brings numerous benefits to the nation.

“It ensures stable transportation costs, boosts economic activities, and supports uninterrupted power generation for homes and industries. It also helps curb inflation by keeping the prices of goods and services stable, promotes national security by preventing panic buying and black market activities, and enhances investor confidence through a predictable business environment.

“Ultimately, steady fuel availability improves the quality of life for citizens and enables more effective government planning and implementation of development policies.

“The Dangote Refinery is helping the country save billions of dollars annually on importation by refining petroleum products locally.

“This has, in turn, stabilized foreign exchange, strengthened the naira, and improved the country’s foreign reserves.

“The refinery has also created thousands of jobs for Nigerians across various sectors, thereby boosting economic growth and promoting industrialization.

“In a nutshell, the Dangote Refinery is not just a private venture; it is a national asset. It strengthens energy security, creates jobs, boosts revenue, drives industrial growth, and positions Nigeria as a major refining power in Africa.

“To this end, considering the significant impact of the Dangote Refinery on Nigerians and the nation’s economy, the leadership of NANS calls on all stakeholders, sectors, and associations that are frustrating the operations of the refinery to put an end to the ongoing face-off in the overall interest of the country and its citizens.

NANS added, “As true Nigerian patriots, it is our collective responsibility to build a prosperous nation.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE