Metro

Dangote-PENGASSAN faceoff threatens national grid stability — NISO

Taofeek Lawal
PENGASSAN-Dangote

The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) has expressed concern over the ongoing industrial faceoff between the Dangote Refinery and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), saying it may have negative impact on the country’s power sector.

A statement by NISO on Sunday night in Abuja said the national grid relies heavily on gas-fired generation and any sustained disruption in gas supply would constrain generation capacity, affect system operations and undermine the stability and reliability of electricity supply across the country.

ALSO READ: Dangote hits out at PENGASSAN, says union ‘serial saboteurs, serving oligarchs’

The statement however urged all parties involved to embrace dialogue and lawful mechanisms of dispute resolution in the overall interest of the economy and the well-being of Nigerians at large.

“The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) has observed with concern the ongoing dispute between the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) and Dangote Refinery, which has resulted in directives to suspend the supply of crude oil and natural gas to the facility.

“NISO wishes to draw attention to the potential implications of this action on the nation’s power sector.

“The national grid relies heavily on gas-fired generation, and any sustained disruption in gas supply would constrain generation capacity, affect system operations and undermine the stability and reliability of electricity supply across the country.

“While NISO is considering measures to mitigate total grid collapse, we urge all parties involved to embrace dialogue and lawful mechanisms of dispute resolution in the overall interest of the economy and the well-being of Nigerians at large.

“We reaffirm our commitment to ensuring a secure and reliable operation of the national grid and will continue to support wider efforts aimed at safeguarding energy security,” the statement read. 

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

WATCH TOP VIDEOS FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE TV

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article children in IDP camps logo of NANS, on Ogun by-election NANS calls for investigation into AAUA students murder, NANS logo, NANS urges Soludo to Invest more in media, victimisation of ex-student leader, NANS urges IGP OVER killing of Ibadan student, JAMB should be held responsible, revamp NANS, student union, NANS frowns at exclusion from planned NELFUND stakeholders meeting, NANS debunks claims of journalist’s harassment, intimidation by Ogun gov's aide NANS seeks end to hostilities against Dangote Refinery
Next Article Nigerian Christian pilgrims on Mount Nebo in Jordan Nigeria@65: Nigerian Christian pilgrims hold service at Mount Nebo, Jordan 

Frontpage Today

Welcome

Install
×
PWA Add to Home Icon

Install this Tribune Online on your iPhone PWA Add to Home Banner and then Add to Home Screen

×