Dangote-PENGASSAN faceoff threatens national grid stability — NISO

The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) has expressed concern over the ongoing industrial faceoff between the Dangote Refinery and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), saying it may have negative impact on the country’s power sector.

A statement by NISO on Sunday night in Abuja said the national grid relies heavily on gas-fired generation and any sustained disruption in gas supply would constrain generation capacity, affect system operations and undermine the stability and reliability of electricity supply across the country.

The statement however urged all parties involved to embrace dialogue and lawful mechanisms of dispute resolution in the overall interest of the economy and the well-being of Nigerians at large.

“The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) has observed with concern the ongoing dispute between the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) and Dangote Refinery, which has resulted in directives to suspend the supply of crude oil and natural gas to the facility.

“NISO wishes to draw attention to the potential implications of this action on the nation’s power sector.

“The national grid relies heavily on gas-fired generation, and any sustained disruption in gas supply would constrain generation capacity, affect system operations and undermine the stability and reliability of electricity supply across the country.

“While NISO is considering measures to mitigate total grid collapse, we urge all parties involved to embrace dialogue and lawful mechanisms of dispute resolution in the overall interest of the economy and the well-being of Nigerians at large.

“We reaffirm our commitment to ensuring a secure and reliable operation of the national grid and will continue to support wider efforts aimed at safeguarding energy security,” the statement read.

