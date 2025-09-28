Shettima departs New York for Germany after 80th UNGA

Vice President Kashim Shettima has left New York after representing President Bola Tinubu at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 80).

It will be recalled that UN Secretary-General António Guterres commended Nigeria’s push for a permanent seat on the UN Security Council during Shettima’s visit.

While in New York, Shettima promoted Nigeria’s $200 billion energy transition plan to investors and advanced partnerships with the United Kingdom on trade, defence, and migration.

He also delivered President Tinubu’s national statement, calling for UN reforms and backing Nigeria’s case for a permanent Security Council seat.

The Vice President emphasised the importance of African control over the continent’s $700 billion mineral resources and highlighted Nigeria’s digital inclusion initiatives.

He also met with the Gates Foundation to expand healthcare and education access and presented Nigeria as a hub for the $3.4 trillion African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Shettima was seen off at John F. Kennedy International Airport by cabinet ministers from the UNGA 80 delegation and officials from the Nigerian Mission.

He will return to Nigeria after his scheduled engagements in Germany.

(NAN)

