The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called for the urgent intervention of Federal government on suspension of certificates issued by University in Benin Republic and Togo.

This was contained in a statement signed by NANS West Africa Director, Joshua Olakunle on Friday.

According to the statement, the decision had affected thousands of Nigerian students who have invested their time, resources, and dreams in pursuing quality education.

NANS further urged government to address issues in the country owned universities rather than targeting foreign institutions.

“The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS)- West Africa Affairs, is deeply concerned about the recent suspension of certificates issued by universities in Benin Republic and Togo. This decision affects thousands of Nigerian students who have invested their time, resources, and dreams in pursuing quality education.

“We acknowledge that some Nigerian universities have also been accused of certificate racketeering and other misconducts, yet the government has not taken similar action. In fact, some Nigerian universities are not accredited, and this has not led to a suspension of their certificates. We urge the government to address the issues in our own universities rather than targeting foreign institutions.

“Despite the odds, some institutions in Benin Republic and Togo are making reasonable efforts to develop their facilities. We commend the Benin National Government for its efforts to harmonize and sanitize the sub-sector through policies such as “shutdown any erring” university, compulsory French Language studies, and accreditation of courses.

“However, we are concerned that the suspension of certificates will not address the root causes of the problem. Instead, we propose a collaborative approach to regulate and upgrade university education in the sub-region. This will strengthen regional cooperation and improve education standards.

“It is ironic that Nigerian students are seeking education in neighboring countries due to the absence of alternatives in Nigeria. Out of over two million youths seeking admission into Nigerian universities yearly, only 500,000 – 700,000 gain admission. This has led to a brain drain, with many students seeking education in Benin Republic and Togo.