NANS clears air on arrest of suspects with association’s branded vehicle

National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Southwest Zone D, has responded to the arrest of four individuals found with guns, cutlasses, and charms in a vehicle bearing the association’s plate number.

Recall that the Osun State Police Command had arrested the suspects last week Tuesday during a ‘stop-and-search’ operation along the Osogbo/Ilesa road.

In a statement jointly signed by NANS Southwest Zone d coordinator, Taiwo Owolewa, the Zone’s General Secretary, Oluwole Olutunde, and public relations officer of the zone, Isaiah Kuku, in reaction to the arrest, the students advised that a thorough investigation be conducted on the suspects before conclusion on their identity as NANS members.

NANS has now cleared air on the arrest of the four suspects, condemning the development.

The Association added that though it is yet to confirm if truly the suspects were students or members of the association, it condemned noise going round the media on the identity of the suspects.

“The leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Southwest Zone D, has been made aware of the recent arrest by the Osun State Police Command of four individuals reportedly found in possession of firearms, cutlasses, and charms while using a vehicle bearing a NANS plate number.

“Let’s be clear: we are not here to deny the obvious. It is possible that one or more of the individuals involved may be students or members of our association. But here is the truth: no organization, not even the Nigeria Police Force, is free from the presence of bad eggs. Just like one rogue officer does not represent the entire police force, one misled student does not reflect the ideals and values of NANS.

“In fact, right here in Osogbo, a disturbing incident happened not long ago, where a police officer hijacked a vehicle from one of our members and drove off. Yet, despite the gravity of that event, we did not rush to social media to tarnish the image of the police. We did not paint the entire force as corrupt. Why? Because we understand the importance of separating individuals’ actions from institutional identity.

“We expect the same level of maturity, professionalism, and balance from the police when reporting matters concerning NANS.

“Recklessly tagging suspects as NANS members without proper verification is not only irresponsible, it is defamatory and dangerous.

“Furthermore, we consider the public posting and circulation of images showing a vehicle with a NANS-branded plate number, without context or investigation, as nothing short of a showoff and a deliberate attempt to defame our organization. This form of media theatrics is unacceptable. The Zonal Leadership of NANS Zone D will not tolerate this from the Osun State Police Command. We also wish to remind the police that we know how to use the media effectively too, and we will not hesitate to defend the integrity of our organisation with every means at our disposal.

“Let it be known: NANS does not condone crime, cultism, or any form of violence. We are a body of law-abiding, progressive students committed to nation-building, education reform, and the protection of students’ rights across Nigeria.

“Our symbols, names, and identity stand for leadership and learning, not lawlessness. We believe strongly in collaboration with the Nigeria Police to ensure a safer society for all.

“We are open to working with the authorities to get to the bottom of this matter. But we will not sit back and watch while the name of the largest student body in Africa is carelessly dragged in the mud.

“To the police, the press, and the public: Investigate thoroughly. Speak responsibly. Act fairly. That is all we ask.”