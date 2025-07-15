France, Spain, three other EU nations to test age-check app to protect kids online

France, Spain, Italy, Denmark, and Greece will begin piloting a new age verification app aimed at protecting children from harmful content online, the European Commission said on Monday.

The app is based on the same technical framework as the European Digital Identity Wallet, which is set to launch next year.

Each country can customize the tool to suit its needs—either integrating it into a national app or using it separately.

Alongside the pilot, the EU also released new guidelines for online platforms to better protect minors. The rules are part of the bloc’s Digital Services Act (DSA).

The DSA, which became applicable last year, requires companies like Alphabet’s Google, Meta, and ByteDance’s TikTok to do more to tackle illegal and harmful content online.

Several platforms, including Elon Musk’s X, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and adult websites, are already under EU investigation for possible non-compliance.

The new guidelines urge platforms to act on addictive design, cyberbullying, exposure to harmful content, and unwanted messages from strangers.

Platforms have no excuse to be continuing practices that put children at risk, said EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen.

Concern over the impact of social media on children’s mental health is growing globally.

In the US, dozens of states are suing Meta over its platforms’ effects on teens.

Australia also took action last year by banning social media access for children under 16.

The EU hopes the new app and updated rules will boost online safety for young users across Europe.

