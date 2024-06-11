The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, and the National Secretariat have told the management of the University of Lagos to reinstate the Democratic Students’ Union in the institutions within 14 days.

NANS threatened to embark on a massive demonstration that would halt activities in the institution.

This was contained in a statement issued during a press conference organised by the Clerk of the Senate at NANS Headquarters, Oladimeji Uthman, and made available to newsmen on Tuesday.

Uthman, in the statement, threatened that armless battalions of the student populace will storm the University of Lagos after the expiration of the 14-day ultimatum if no action is taken to ensure the reinstatement of a democratic Student’s Union government in the institution.

He said, “Despite repeated assurances from the management, ably led by Madam Vice-Chancellor Professor Folasade Ogunsola OON, FAS, there are still no concrete steps taken to constitute an electoral body for the SUG election. This has been an ongoing issue for half a decade, depriving students of their fundamental right to self-governance.

“The absence of a democratically elected SUG has created a vacuum in student representation and advocacy. Students’ voices and concerns are not being adequately heard or addressed, leading to a decline in optimum student welfare.

“A democratically elected Students’ Union Government has remained the only recognised and legitimate stake that stands as representative of students and interfaces as advocates for student rights, privileges, and welfare with the school management, government, and other relevant external stakes.

“The Student’s Union Government in every tertiary institution also stands as a government structure replicating the purpose and function of a conventional national government, which administers leadership to its citizens who are students and protects them from all forms of abuse, according to the provisions and dictates of its legitimate constitution, he said.

According to him, NANS strongly condemns what he described “as management’s inaction and views it as a deliberate attempt to stifle student activism and suppress dissent voices.

The university administration has a responsibility to foster a conducive environment for student development, which includes the establishment of a vibrant and representative SUG.

NANS also accused the management of the institution of outright disregard for the freedom of association and abuse of fundamental human rights.

“From our findings, we are aware that since the proscription of the Students’ Union Government in UNILAG, the management has continued to collect the SUG annual dues from students as it is charged with the institution’s tuition fees. Annual dues are collected constitutionally to fund the Students’ Union, its activities, and projects, he said.

“The suspension of the UNILAG Students’ Union is an attempt to silence the voices and maintain a corrupt status quo. The Vice Chancellor’s refusal to address these issues is unacceptable, and we will no longer remain silent. We will not be silenced.

“Our demands include, Immediate announcement for the reinstatement of the Students’ Union and constitute an electoral body for the SUG election within seven days.

“Set a date for the SUG election and ensure a transparent, free and fair electoral process, Student representation in decision-making processes

“Investigation and accountability for the corrupt practices at the Directorate of Students’ Affairs (UNILAG).

“Failure to comply with the 14-day ultimatum will leave the Nigerian Student body with no other choice than to take further action, including peaceful protests, mobilization of national and international supports, and all other necessary measures to ensure that our voices are heard and our rights are respected.

“We advise the management to act swiftly and responsibly to avoid any disruption of academic activities. NANS remains committed to the welfare and rights of Nigerian students both at home and in diaspora and we will not tolerate any attempts to undermine student democracy or suppress student voices”, he concluded.

