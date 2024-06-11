A 30-year-old Nigerian pilgrim has given birth to a baby boy at a hospital in Makkah, Saudi Arabia. According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the pilgrim arrived at the hospital’s emergency room experiencing labour pains at 31 weeks of pregnancy.

The emergency team swiftly assessed her condition and transferred her to the maternity ward, where she gave birth naturally.

While the mother is recovering, the premature baby, named Mohammad, is receiving special care.

This birth marks the first by a pilgrim during the 2024 Hajj season, as reported by the Saudi Gazette.

Dr Abubakar Ismail, the Head of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria’s (NAHCON) Medical Mission for the 2024 Hajj in Saudi Arabia, confirmed that the female pilgrim is from Borno State.

He noted that the woman evaded the mandatory medical screening in Nigeria.

Despite NAHCON’s policy restricting pregnant women from travelling for Hajj, instances of deliveries during the pilgrimage have persisted.

In 2023, Nigeria recorded seventy-five cases of pregnant women travelling to Saudi Arabia for Hajj after bypassing statutory recommendations, leading to various medical complications due to stress and heatwaves.

