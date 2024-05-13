The Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) expressed its appreciation to political leaders and elders of Rivers State, who, under the banner of Elders and Leaders of Rivers State, gathered across party lines to visit the Rivers State Assembly Quarters located off Aba Road in Port Harcourt.

The visiting elders, comprising former and current members of the National Assembly, local government chairmen, and opinion leaders, convened on Sunday to inspect the condition of the buildings at the assembly quarters.

During their inspection, they urged the state Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, to refrain from altering the structures at the House of Assembly quarters. They stated that after assessing the quarters, they found it to be in excellent condition, having been commissioned less than two years ago.

In response to the visit by the political leaders, Chief Tony Okocha, the Caretaker Committee Chairman of the APC in Rivers State, commended them, highlighting their visit as a demonstration of unity within the state and the people’s commitment to defending democracy.

He vowed to protect the 27 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly who he said were currently members of the Rivers APC, as according to him, he was duty bound to protect them against the reign of tyranny by Governor Siminialayi Fubara.

Chief Okocha said; “You can see how Rivers leaders thronged out in their numbers, unbargained, unplanned, to visit the Assembly Quarters. It goes to show the world that Rivers State is one that is united. The Speaker has taken his stand to continue to carry out his legitimate functions, and has given us a synopsis of what transpired when Governor Siminialayi Fubara, in his Gestapo and Commando style, came into the Assembly Quarters with thugs, and harassed the Assembly Members”.

He added; “Leaders have spoken as leaders of the state. I want to narrow it down to the party – (APC). 27 of the members of the State Assembly are our property, and we owe them a responsibility to do everything to protect them.”

“At every twist and turn, Gov. Fubara, who is the Chief Lawbreaker of the state, will come out publicly, claiming to be supporting Mr. President, in a bid to continue to curry political patronage and capital. It is not true; it is a fluke!

They want to latch onto the back of the President to continue to engage in their illegality. They claim to have voted for President Tinubu in the last election, but the record shows that Gov. Fubara voted against Mr. President. The same Fubara is the one funding people to go to court to challenge the President’s authority”.

He frowned at the attempt by Governor Siminialayi Fubara to emasculate the Legislative Arm of Government, by proclaiming what he calls an “Executive Order”, in order to merge the State House of Assembly with the Government House, thereby fusing the Legislative and the Executive Arm of Government together.

The Rivers APC leader warned that the APC in Rivers State will resist such illegal action of the Governor with the last drop of her blood.

Earlier, while receiving the visitors, factional Speaker of the Assembly Martin Amaewhule, said that there was a grand plot by the governor to bring down the structures the same way he ordered the demolition of House of Assembly Complex located along the Moscow Road to stop them from sitting.

