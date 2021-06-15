NANS asks Bauchi university to pardon expelled students

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has pleaded with the management of Bauchi State University (BASUG), Gadau, to pardon students that were recently were recently expelled from the school.

NANS in a statement signed by the Director Admin and Strategy, Prince Mohammed Sani, stated, however, that “based on our consultation with students leaders and stakeholders in the institution, we found out that our students that were expelled from the institution were found guilty as they acted contrary to the ethics and values of the institution.”

NANS said the students who are now remorseful have turned a new leaf.

“We are against the pattern (behaviour) of our students in the institution that goes against the values and ethics of the institution. We have hope and confidence in the management that they will temper justice with mercy. We equally call on Bauchi state Government to continue giving support to the institution.”

NANS also passed a vote of confidence on the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Auwalu Uba, for what it described as his “exemplary leadership capacity, tremendous contributions to the development, peace, unity and progress of the institution.”

Sani further said: “NANS shall continue to dialogue On behalf of our students because confrontation cannot solve our problems.”

