Igweship tussle: Anambra community commends Obiano’s quick intervention

The Umuoji Community in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State has expressed its gratitude to the state government led by Governor Willie Obiano for its prompt intervention in the kingship tussle that was orchestrated to disintegrate the town.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that elders, youths and women in the community matched to the Government House in solidarity with the governor and his Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Chief Greg Obi.

It was also gathered that the former traditional ruler of Umuoji, HRH Igwe Cyril Enweze, died in 2019 and since then, the stool had been vacant, until the just-concluded election that brought in Simeon Muogbo.

Speaking to the press, the lawyer to the elected traditional ruler, Ifeanyi Mbanusi, condemned the attitude of some members of Umuoji community who wanted to disrupt the peaceful election.

According to him, “It is, therefore, an invitation to perpetual anarchy that Dimechem quarter of Umuoji is being threatened and denied her constitutional rights, with a veritable threat to deny Umuoji of a constitutional Igwe; a veritable time-bomb for tomorrow, if such a dangerous precedent is set today.

“Let other quarters leave Dimechem alone to produce a constitutional Igwe of Umuoji in peace, and she has already done so in the person of Chief Barrister Simeon Anaeto Muogbo whom the election umpire had constitutionally declared Igwe-Elect and winner of the free and fair June 8, elections by 913 votes against 72 votes of Chief Kanayo Okoye.

“Let Anambra State Government stand by the community Constitution as unambiguously documented, as well as the provisions of the Anambra State Traditional Rulers Law (as amended).”

In their separate remarks, two elders from the community, Chief Gilbert Okoye and Chief Stanley Okosa, said Umuoji would continue to remain grateful to the state government, and called on the aggrieved parties to heed the government’s electoral interventions.

Earlier, the Secretary to the State Government, Prof Solo Chukwulobelu, commended them for their expression of unalloyed support, adding that the Anambra government would continue to entrench peace in every community over traditional stool tussle.

