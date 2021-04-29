NAMA trains, certifies 24 new air traffic controllers

Determined to boost the capacity and efficiency of air traffic management in the country, the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has obtained licenses for 24 newly recruited air traffic control officers from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Organization (NCAA) after successfully undergoing the necessary training and examination on Aerodrome and Approach Control.

The new air traffic controllers are currently being posted to strategic aerodromes in the country according to their need.

In the same vein, the agency has also recertified a total of 30 air traffic controllers in different categories of air traffic control including terminal approach radar, area procedural control and area surveillance control after passing the required proficiency/rating tests and certified mentally fit in line with Annex 1 of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and part II of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulation (NCAR).

Dropping this hint in a statement, the Managing Director of NAMA, Captain Fola Akinkuotu revealed that so far, from the year 2020 to date, that the agency had recertified a total of 194 air traffic controllers in addition to their periodic training and retraining, targeted at keeping them up to speed with latest skills and technology in air traffic management to ensure they remain competitive with their peers globally.

The NAMA helmsman also disclosed that in order to reduce delays and congestion in the nation’s airspace the agency has commenced the construction of an aerodrome and approach control simulator at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, as a pilot project to be replicated in Abuja, Kano and Port Harcourt.

Akinkuotu who noted that the safety of the Nigerian airspace remained a cardinal goal of the agency, also enjoined air traffic controllers to continue putting in their best in order to justify the government’s huge investment in building critical infrastructure as well as the capacity of personnel.

