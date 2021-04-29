Ethiopian Airline opens COVID-19 testing lab at Addis Ababa airport

Aviation
By Shola Adekola
Ethiopian Airline resmes flights, into Nigeria, Ethiopian Airline opens COVID-19 testing lab

With the growing demand for travel pass and other measures to improve the safety of travellers, Ethiopian Airline has installed Rapid Testing Devices at its hub in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The development allows transit passengers to test and get the result before they get on their flights.

The airline said it has joined hands with BGI Health Ethiopia, a subsidiary of China’s biotech giant, the BGI Genomics Co., Ltd, to launch a high-end COVID-19 testing laboratory at its main hub and the continent’s busiest airport, Addis Ababa Bole International Airport.

The latest information which was contained in a statement signed and issued by the airline’s  Country Manager in Nigeria, Mr. Shimeles Arage,  said that the testing center was opened to revitalize the passengers’ business by creating a seamless travel experience that includes COVID-19 testing for passengers that are departing or transiting via Addis Ababa.

The state-of-the-art COVID-19 testing lab is equipped with cutting-edge technologies to provide quick and accurate testing for passengers. Currently, the lab has a capacity to carry out 1,000 COVID-19 tests a day with the potential to grow further after expansion.

Regular test results can be obtained within three hours, leading to a convenient travel arrangement by reducing waiting time for testing and result collection.

Remarking, the Ethiopian Airports CEO, Mr. Eskinder Alemu declared: “We introduced the testing lab inside our hub at Addis Ababa with a view to address our customers’ challenges in travel and revive the passenger service. Originating or transit passengers will no longer have to look for testing centers in the city and wait in lines for COVID- 19 testing.

The lab at the airport eliminates the hassle of testing and brings convenience and helps restore passengers’ confidence in travel. The facility is the outcome of the excellent partnership between Ethiopia’s flag carrier and the BGI Health Ethiopia towards ensuring the safety of passengers in line with all international requirements. We will continue to adapt our operations to the new normal so as to ensure customers’ safe travel with Ethiopian.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

BUY OR SELL YOUR CAR IN 5 MINUTES WITH 2020CARS.NET CLICK HERE.
YOUR NEW CAR CONNECTS IN NIGERIA.

You might also like
Aviation

Emirates commences IATA Travel Pass trials

Aviation

Aviation leaders launch first in-flight 100% sustainable-fuel emissions study

Aviation

NAMA trains, certifies 24 new air traffic controllers

Aviation

Bigger aircraft can now fly Ibadan route — Balogun

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More