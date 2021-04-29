Ethiopian Airline opens COVID-19 testing lab at Addis Ababa airport

With the growing demand for travel pass and other measures to improve the safety of travellers, Ethiopian Airline has installed Rapid Testing Devices at its hub in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The development allows transit passengers to test and get the result before they get on their flights.

The airline said it has joined hands with BGI Health Ethiopia, a subsidiary of China’s biotech giant, the BGI Genomics Co., Ltd, to launch a high-end COVID-19 testing laboratory at its main hub and the continent’s busiest airport, Addis Ababa Bole International Airport.

The latest information which was contained in a statement signed and issued by the airline’s Country Manager in Nigeria, Mr. Shimeles Arage, said that the testing center was opened to revitalize the passengers’ business by creating a seamless travel experience that includes COVID-19 testing for passengers that are departing or transiting via Addis Ababa.

The state-of-the-art COVID-19 testing lab is equipped with cutting-edge technologies to provide quick and accurate testing for passengers. Currently, the lab has a capacity to carry out 1,000 COVID-19 tests a day with the potential to grow further after expansion.

Regular test results can be obtained within three hours, leading to a convenient travel arrangement by reducing waiting time for testing and result collection.

Remarking, the Ethiopian Airports CEO, Mr. Eskinder Alemu declared: “We introduced the testing lab inside our hub at Addis Ababa with a view to address our customers’ challenges in travel and revive the passenger service. Originating or transit passengers will no longer have to look for testing centers in the city and wait in lines for COVID- 19 testing.

The lab at the airport eliminates the hassle of testing and brings convenience and helps restore passengers’ confidence in travel. The facility is the outcome of the excellent partnership between Ethiopia’s flag carrier and the BGI Health Ethiopia towards ensuring the safety of passengers in line with all international requirements. We will continue to adapt our operations to the new normal so as to ensure customers’ safe travel with Ethiopian.”

