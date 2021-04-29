Aviation leaders launch first in-flight 100% sustainable-fuel emissions study

A partnership of aerospace specialists has launched the world’s first in-flight emissions study using 100 per cent sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) on a commercial passenger aircraft.

Airbus, German research centre DLR, Rolls-Royce and SAF producer Neste have teamed up to start the pioneering ‘Emission and Climate Impact of Alternative Fuels’ project looking into the effects of 100 per cent SAF on aircraft emissions and performance.

Findings from the study to be carried out on the ground and in the air using an Airbus A350-900 aircraft powered by Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines will support efforts currently underway at Airbus and Rolls-Royce to ensure the aviation sector is ready for the large-scale use of SAF as part of the wider initiative to decarbonize the industry.

Fuel-clearance engine tests, including a first flight to check operational compatibility with the aircraft’s systems, has started at Airbus’ facilities in Toulouse, France. These will be followed by the groundbreaking flight-emissions tests due in April and resuming in Q4 2021, using DLR’s Falcon 20-E ‘chase plane’ to carry out measurements to investigate the impact of sustainable-fuel emissions. Meanwhile, further ground tests measuring particulate-matter emissions are set to indicate the environmental impact of SAF-use on airport operations.

Both the flight and the ground tests will compare emissions from 100 per cent SAF made from HEFA (hydro processed esters and fatty acids) against those produced by fossil kerosene and low-sulphur fossil kerosene.

The SAF will be provided by Finnish oil-refining company, Neste, a leading worldwide supplier of sustainable fuel. Additional measurement and analysis for the characterization of the particulate-matter emissions during the ground testing will be delivered by the UK’s University of Manchester and the National Research Council of Canada.

According to the New Energy Programme Manager, Airbus, Steven Le Moing: “SAF is an important part of Airbus’ ambition to decarbonize the aviation industry, ensuring a sustainable future for air travel.

It is a ready-to-use solution for current fleets and remains the most viable, long-term solution for long-haul flights where other technologies, such as hybrid-electric and hydrogen, are further from maturity.

“SAF is currently only permitted at up to a 50 per cent volume blend with fossil kerosene but this exciting collaboration between industry, academia and government will provide us with a unique insight into how gas-turbine engines function using 100 per cent SAF. The identification of the potential for emissions reductions, and the environmental impact of using such fuels in flight, will further lay the groundwork for its future certification.”

