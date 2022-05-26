NAMA set to develop, publish Visual Flight Rule chart locally

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Mr Mathew Lawrence Pwajok, has declared that the agency was working hard to develop and publish Visual Flight Rule (VFR) charts locally.

Pwajok who spoke at the 2022 World AIS Day in Abuja, said the agency has been collaborating with the Office of the Surveyor General of the Federation (OSGOF) for the past two years in order to obtain required and suitable data that would form the foundation or bedrock of the chart.

He expressed his pleasure over how NAMA experts had been able to produce some basic VFR charts prototype covering very limited geographical area of Lagos which was being used as a benchmark to guide further expansion into the entire country in phases.

According to Pwajok, in order to strengthen the technical capacity and expertise, a team of four airspace planners and a team of six cartographers are set to travel overseas for more training in VFR Chart production for additional knowledge which he said would not only provide the VFR capability but would enable NAMA delve into the development of World Aeronautical charts and Visual charts.

He however, revealed that an implementation team would be inaugurated with members drawn from the Aeronautical Information Management (AIM) experts that abound in NAMA for the implementation of the AIM.

While emphasising the determination of the NAMA management to ensure a smooth and successful transition of AIS to AIM with formal transition plan to be instituted, Pwajok stated that without a formal transition plan, NAMA had in recent years undertaken some initiatives recommended by ICAO in the phased transformation of AIS to AIM while others were still at conceptual stages.

“Some of the elements already completed in the transition include; ICAO flight plan, digitalised AIP, digitalised charts, conduct of WGS84 surveys among others,” he said.

Stating how NAMA management had continued to ensure that the technical and professional training programmes of AIM were conducted at NCAT without hindrance, the NAMA MD remarked.

“The management has also approved a training course in Cairo for the acquisition of knowledge and skills in the development and production of VFR charts which is an agency and national priority. We are aware of other areas that training is urgently needed and required and steps are being taken by the management to address those that have not been covered so far,” Pwajok said.

Disclosing how his management had taken note of deficiencies and inadequacies in various stations across the country with the readiness to set the machinery in motion for the resolution of these issues and the mitigation of some others, Pwajok added that the AIS offices and units were fully covered in the rehabilitation drive to ensure conducive working environment necessary for optimal performance by staff.

“NAMA is almost nearing the completion of the AIS automation project with the nodal installations in Lagos and Kano airports as well as the training of the suitable personnel that are to manage the system on activation.”