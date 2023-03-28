The Naira depreciated against the dollar on Monday, exchanging N461.50 at the investors’ and exporters’ window.

The rate represented a decrease of 0.04 percent when compared to the N461.33 for which it exchanged to the dollar before the close of business on March 24.

The open indicative rate closed at N461.75 to the dollar on Monday.

An exchange rate of N462.42 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N461.50.

The Naira sold for as low as N460 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 101.77 million dollars was traded at the official investors’ and exporters’ window.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Elections: Nigeria sitting on time bomb – Primate Ayodele

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has revealed that the democracy of Nigeria is under attack following…

Dancing continues as Appeal court dismisses Tribunal verdict, reinstates Adeleke as Osun governor

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has set aside the judgement of the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal which nullified the election of…





Ramadan: Leave betting for fasting, Naira Marley advises

Nigerian singer and founder of Marlian Records, Naira Marley, has advised his Muslim against betting during…

Breaking: Enough is enough, Tinubu tells aggrieved presidential candidates

President-elect, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has raised the alarm over an allegedly orchestrated plot to truncate his…

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes most-capped international footballer of all time

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has become the most-capped men’s international footballer of all time after…

EDITORIAL: When will the senseless killings in Southern Kaduna end?

IN continuation of the genocide against the people of Southern Kaduna, about 30 people were allegedly killed in…