Adeolu Adeyemo – Osogbo

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday told the state governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke to put away his thought that, his predecessor, Gboyega Oyetola will congratulate him on the appellate court ruling saying, there is nothing justifiable to warrant such over a subsisting election matter which is Supreme Court-bound soonest.

It will be recalled that Adeleke in an interview with Arise Television on Monday had stated that he was expecting a congratulatory message from Oyetola, the APC governorship candidate, in the July 16, 2023 election who was adjudged the winner of the election by the Justice Tertsea Kumeh-led governorship election petition tribunal but reversed by the Court of Appeal, Abuja, last Friday.

But, the party in a statement by its spokesperson, Chief Adekola Olabisi on behalf of the state Chairman, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal maintained, “I don’t understand the thinking of Adeleke. Is he saying that Oyetola should congratulate him for killing APC members?

“If Adeleke has conscience, does he want to pretend that he wasn’t aware that his party, the PDP, turned Osun State to a killing field before, during and after the elections, the results of which he is dubiously flaunting to feign non-existing popularity and acceptability?

“Adeleke will have to wait till eternity for a congratulatory message from Oyetola whom he robbed in the daylight during the elections that were won for him by the militia wing of his administration.”

“If congratulatory messages are being sold in an open market, it is not an hyperbolic expression to state that our candidate, Oyetola, cannot extend one to you for one Kobo.”

“Why would a potential respondent in the Supreme Court in an extant matter demand for a congratulatory message from an appelant if not for an ulterior motive or lack of knowledge of the workings of the judicial endeavours?

“Adeleke does not merit Oyetola’s congratulatory message as it is being forcefully demanded by the governor as it is not for frivolous ventures.

“Such a request for a congratulatory message by Adeleke from Oyetola sounds funny and bizarre when it was the PDP hoodlums who invaded some of the polling units and collation centres to rig the flaunted elections which could better be described as charades, for Adeleke.

“If the demand for a congratulatory message from Oyetola is another stratagem being hatched by the PDP’s tacticians in the state, it has missed its target as there’s no way that it can fly.





“This is a follow-up to the subtle pressure being put on Oyetola not to access the Supreme Court since about three days ago which was kick-started by the Human Rights Writers Association (HURIWA); one charge-and-bail activist lawyer Olajengbesi; Diran Odeyemi and the expired state caretaker committee chairman of the PDP, Dr Akindele Adekunle, among other apologists of the PDP”, the state APC acting chairman said.

He however posited that, there is no need for them to be developing a cold feet about or phobia for the Supreme Court on the subsisting Osun governorship logjam if truly there’s no skeleton in their cupboards.