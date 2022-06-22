NAHCON commiserates with Tambuwal over bandits’ attack on Sokoto pilgrims

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has sent a condolence letter to the government and people of Sokoto State over last Monday’s bandits’ attack on pilgrims from Isa Local Government Area of the state travelling to Sokoto for their airlift to Saudi Arabia for the 2022 Hajj.

Though all the intending pilgrims in the convoy escaped unhurt from the attempted kidnapping, three security personnel escorting them to the state capital lost their lives.

In his letter to the state governor, Right Honourable Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, NAHCON Chairman/Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, commiserated with the state government in this moment of grief and prayed to the Almighty to assist both the federal and state governments in ending the bloodbath and all forms of atrocities being perpetrated in the country.

Hassan lamented the unfortunate situation and prayed for the repose of the souls of gallant men who sacrificed their lives in the incident, praying for their families to have the strength to bear the loss.

Meanwhile, the NAHCON chairman in a postmortem meeting with the secretary of NAHCON’s Central Security Committee (CSC) instructed the committee to intensify collaboration with state governments ostensibly to safeguard pilgrims wherever they are in the country.

The commission boss also cautioned other states of the federation to reinforce security around pilgrims’ camps and their movements.

Alhaji Hassan then reminded state governors that pilgrims’ safety and that of their escorts is their primary responsibility, saying that they (governors) should consequently take it with extra dedication.

The NAHCON helmsman, however, pledged that the Hajj body is ever ready to support the states in any way possible in the discharge of this all-important task.

In another development, the commission has intensified efforts toward airlifting all Nigerian intending pilgrims to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for this year’s Hajj exercise with an increase in the number of flights from the country to the Holy Land.





As of 3:41 am on Wednesday, the commission had airlifted a total of 10,711 pilgrims from the country to Saudi Arabia in 24 flights. Of this, 8,087 pilgrims landed in Madinah, while 2,624 landed in Jeddah.

Pilgrims from 14 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have so far been airlifted for the Hajj exercise with Bauchi State having the highest number of 1,303 pilgrims already in the Holy Land.

Adamawa has 559; Benue 101; Borno 1,040; FCT 1,123; Kaduna 393; Kogi 361 and Kwara 540.

Others are Lagos 1,251; Nasarawa 804; Ogun 400; Osun 577; Oyo 259; Sokoto 1,227 and Zamfara 773.

Meanwhile, as of Wednesday, 3,073 Nigerian pilgrims are already in Makkah performing Umrah (lesser Hajj) ahead of the Hajj proper after spending some days in Madinah.

The remaining 7,638, including the 414 Sokoto pilgrims who departed from Sokoto at about 3:41 am on Wednesday, are in Madinah.

A contingent of 43,008 Nigerians is expected to perform this year’s Hajj alongside other pilgrims from across the world for the first time after 2019. International pilgrims were not allowed to perform Hajj both in 2020 and 2021 due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic which ravaged the world.

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say," Janet Abegunde's boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.

