NACOMYO condemns call for MURIC director’s arrest

THE National Council of Muslim Youth Organisations (NACOMYO) has described as wicked and condemnable the call in some quarters for the arrest and prosecution of the director of the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), Professor Ishaq Akintola over “spurious” allegation of taking money from Boko Haram and Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP).

NACOMYO challenged the proponents of the arrest to provide evidence for their allegation.

The apex Muslim youth organisation, in a statement signed by its national president, Malam Sani Suleiman Maigoro and national secretary general, Alhaj Mas’ud Akintola, said the intention of the “purveyors of the fake news is to precipitate crisis.”

NACOMYO said: “Since the coming on board in da’wah promotion in Nigeria, Professor Akintola has carved a niche for himself as an advocate of peace and justice. The motto of his organisation remains ‘dialogue, no violence’.

“He has, in several releases, condemned the notorious activities of all terrorist groups in the world and has been particularly very hard on Boko Haram and Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP).

“It, therefore, riots against common sense for any individual or group to accuse him and MURIC of taking blood-stained money from ISWAP which has violence as its middle name.

“We are not unaware that those behind the unfounded rumour have made several attempts at smearing the image of Professor Akintola. This last effort will fail like the others.”

Meanwhile, the Oyo State council of NACOMYO has commended the chairman of the state’s Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), Pastor Akin Alamu

The organisation, in a statement by its coordinator in the state, Alhaji Dawood Afolabi, described Pastor Alamu’s decision on the review of Computer-Based Testing (CBT) timetable on Friday, 14 August, 2020, to allow for Juma’ah service and deduction of CRK questions from the marking scheme for Muslim applicants as commendable.

“We hereby applaud your swift response on the complaints. You have, by this action, nipped in the bud what could have precipitated crisis and set the Muslim community against the government,” the organisation said.

