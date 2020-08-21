Reason Nigeria is polarised

Was it the British that handed over Nigeria to the North at independence – The North that said they were not ready for independence, or our greed, selfishness and the quest for personal gains? Did the British not say the sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, could rule any of the first world countries? Did they (colonialists) vote for the Northern People’s Congress or go into any alliance with them? President Muhammadu Buhari wants to know how terrorists get arms despite border closure. Who are those manning the borders? Nigerians!

In Nigeria, a camel can pass through the eye of a needle if you spin the camel into N50 notes. Who checks vehicle particulars, road worthiness, driver’s licence and related matters anymore? A stiff-necked nation peopled by cancerous corruption carriers.

Just look at the photo-up on page 3 of Nigerian Tribune of August 12, 2020. The Hausa/Fulani Security committee members committed to instilling lessons of too many cooks spoil the broth of security, with perspectives that often contradict conventional wisdom of “united, we stand, divided, we fall.”

No wonder, a tiny pack of ill-trained wanderers hold the entire security forces of Nigeria to ransom. Who says nepotism, the blind spot blocking our vision, making good governance absent in the corridors of power, is not winning? Pictures do not lie; our president has earned a reputation for straight talk as a passionate anti-corruption advocate and crusader. The answer to his query, “How do terrorists get arms despite border closure?” is right in his pocket.

John R. Jimoh,

Ijebu-Ode.

