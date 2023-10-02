The Open Forum on Agricultural Biotechnology (OFAB) in Africa, Nigeria Chapter, an initiative of the African Agricultural Technology Foundation (AATF) under the auspices of the National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA) is currently engaging the media to propagate the message of technology adoption in Nigeria.

Having understood the importance of media, OFAB has taken the advantage to continue its work in educating Nigerians and farmers on the importance of technology adoption.

Recently, the OFAB held an Interactive session on Navigating Biotech Frontiers for Accurate Science Communication with some Lagos-based Senior Editors.

The workshop aimed to properly enlighten editors on Agricultural Biotechnology and Biosafety matters so that suitable decisions about GM crops are made based on evidence-based science and policymakers’ decisions are clearly understood and disseminated to the public.

The Head, Open Forum on Agricultural Biotechnology & Biotech Awareness Unit, Mrs. Iweajunwa Sarah Ogochukwu said the workshop was aimed at enlightening and keeping the participants up to date with the developments in Agricultural Biotech.

She further stated that the worship hopes to address misconceptions about the safety of the technology and to build the capacity of the participants for improved editorial decision-making on issues related to Agric biotech.

The Director General/CEO, National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA) Professor Abdullahi Mustapha, in his welcome remarks, reiterated that agricultural biotechnology must be understood, accepted, and embraced by the general public for it to realize its full potential and that it is a collective responsibility of NABDA to ensure that all Nigerians have access to accurate and fair information concerning agricultural biotechnology, which will enable them to make informed decisions about its applications.

“The media is the bridge that connects complex scientific discoveries with the broader society, translating technical jargon into understandable language, and fostering informed discussions.

“Therefore, it is imperative that we engage in a constructive dialogue on how the media can better cover agricultural biotechnology, biosafety, and related topics,” Prof. Abdullahi Mustapha asserted.

Dr.Dr. Rose Gidado, the Director, the Agricultural Biotechnology Department, NABDA, noted that Nigerian agriculture is vulnerable to climate change and its associated occurrences of higher temperatures, extended droughts, floods, and other circumstances, reducing agricultural production across the country, particularly in the Northern States.

“Biotechnology offers new tools for increasing agricultural productivity and protecting food crops from climate change effects such as heat, floods, and drought,” according to her.

Dr Gidado informed the participants that the use of biotechnology tools in Nigerian agriculture is now necessary due to the current state of emergency declared in the country’s food.

Dr. Agnes Yemisi Asagbra, the DG/CEO of the National Biosafety Management Agency emphasized that modern biotechnology has advanced quickly; creating new regulatory requirements that must be met to protect human health and the environment while also utilizing the potential that biotechnology presents the country to.

THE Director General of the National Agricultural Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA), Professor Abdullahi Mustapha has said that there are testimonies already from Nigerian farmers on the benefits of genetically modified crops.

Also recently, NABDA in collaboration with OFAB organized a Biotechnology and Biosafety Sensitization Workshop for Senior Editors in Abuja.

At the Workshop in Abuja, Professor Mustapha said “as editors, you play a pivotal role in shaping public opinion and disseminating information. The power of media in shaping narratives and public perception cannot be overstated. Hence, your role in communicating agricultural biotechnology to the masses is crucial for fostering understanding, dialogue, and informed decision-making”, he added.

Also, Dr Gidado said training the Editors is significant and very critical.

“We are talking about scientific product which is genetically modified organisms, they (Editors) are actually to impact on our communities and if we don’t tell the story to people, it will have no effect on the people.

“We have to bring in the editors to educate them because most times we deal with reporters and sometimes the reporters may not get what they want after their stories have been edited by the editors, so the editors too need to understand this technology”, she said.

The Managing Editor, Northern Operation of The Nation Newspaper, Yusuf Alli, while expressing delight over the workshop, said his perception about biotechnology crops changed after attending the workshop organised for the Nigeria Guild of Editors based in Abuja to accurately educate them on the issues of biotechnology and biosafety.

Alli said, from what he learnt from the workshop, that the way to go in agriculture is biotechnology if the country wants to increase its yield in crop production.

Some of the Senior Editors who visited the trial farm of NABDA where PBR Cowpea was planted as part of the sensitization, expressed hope for food security in Nigeria.

They said that their findings have revealed that Genetically Modified crops are safe for both human consumption and healthy for the environment.

Dr Leon Usigbe, Abuja Bureau Chief for Nigerian Tribune Newspaper, buttressed the importance of adequate communication of the vital research work done, with the people who need it.

Dr Usigbe commended the research institutions involved for the remarkable work done, by eliminating the major insect that destroys the compea.

He expressed concern that peasant farmers toil day and night but in the end, the yield would be small.

Dr Usigbe said knowing that the PBR cowpea can be harvested as much as 4 times is a great breakthrough for farmers and Nigeria as the Nation would become food secure.

Dr Bridget Onochie, Abuja Bureau Chief of the Guardian Newspaper, said the fears and clouds of doubt that still surround biotechnology in the country could be dispelled by more strategic Communications and deliberate sensitization campaigns among rural farmers.

She noted that biotechnology knowledge and information that do not trickle down to the grassroots may not achieve the desired result.

She said, “Let the farmers know that it is cheaper to farm the bt Compea and that it has more yield than the conventional and many people can benefit from it. Therefore the need to inform farmers is crucial since they are

residents in rural areas”.

