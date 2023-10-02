Ochiga Descendant Union (ODU) has unanimously endorsed the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Alhaji Ododo Ahmed Usman, in the November 11th governorship election.

The Chairman, Abuja branch of ODU, Ibrahim Seidu, stated this over the weekend at Ihima, Okehi local government area of Kogi state while declaring the union’s total support for the candidacy of Usman Ahmed Ododo, the flag bearer of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

While Reeling out some of the achievements of Governor Bello’s administration, he mentioned that the governor has performed excellently well in the areas of security, infrastructural development, health, education and human resources development, which he said are second to none in the history of Kogi State.

“It is therefore important to have a replacement that will continue in the same direction in the interest of the good people of Kogi State. Hence, the choice of Ododo, a workaholic, has given us hope that there will be consolidation after the tenure of Governor Yahaya Bello.

“The numerous achievements of our energetic Governor were made possible with his team of ‘soldiers’ amongst whom Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo stands tall. His support for our Governor and exceptional contributions to the successes we are celebrating today cannot be overemphasised.

“It is on this basis that we consider the choice of Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo as the best for Kogi State. Therefore, Ochiga-Ihima is fully committed to this project, which will be accomplished smoothly and peacefully by God’s grace.”

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Okehi local government area, Abdulraheem Ohiare, said Governor Yahaya Bello has laid down a solid foundation that requires a competent and experienced person who can consolidate on the numerous achievements of the current administration.

“Ododo has been tested and trusted when he held sway as the Auditor General of local government in Kogi State. He is capable of succeeding Governor Yahaya Bello as the next governor of the state,” he said

Ohiare appealed to the people of the state to vote for Usman Ahmed Ododo, the APC candidate for the state’s development, stability, security and progress.

Engr Mohammed Ohieku, who represented the APC candidate at the occasion, urged the people of the Ihima community and the entire state who are yet to collect their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) to do so before the governorship election.

