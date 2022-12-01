N72.5m theft: Ex-union leader remanded in prison pending bail application

An Ikeja Special Offences Court has remanded a former member of the National Union of Food, Beverage and Tobacco Employees (NUFBTE), Peter Onoja, in a correctional centre for allegedly stealing N72.5 million from the union.

Onoja is facing a six-count charge bordering on stealing, contrary to Section 287 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2011.

Justice Mojisola Dada ordered that the defendant be remanded in any correctional facility of his choice pending the filing and hearing of his bail application.

Subsequently, the judge adjourned the case until January 24 for the commencement of trial and hearing of bail application.

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) counsel, Mrs Anita Imo, alleged that the defendant fraudulently converted the sum of N72.5million, property of NUFBTE to his personal use.

Imo told the court that the defendant committed the offences between February 2015 and August 2020 in Lagos.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.





Following his not guilty plea, the prosecution urged the court to remand the defendant in a correctional centre pending the commencement of trial.

“In view of the not guilty plea of the defendant, we shall be asking for a trial date and we urge the court that the defendant be remanded, my lord,’’ the prosecutor said.

The defence counsel, Mr Paul Okwoi, however, informed the court that the defence counsel could not file his bail application due to an error in it.

He, however, prayed to the court that two dates be granted in December for the defence counsel to file his bail application.