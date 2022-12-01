Police arrest female gunrunner, six others in Zamfara

The Zamfara Police Command has arrested seven suspects including a notorious woman gunrunner supplying arms and ammunition to notorious armed bandit leader Dawa in the state.

Addressing newsmen on Thursday evening at the command headquarters in Gusau, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Mohammed Shehu, said the suspects were arrested for offences related to banditry, arms supply, intimidation to wit extortion in the state.

Shehu further said the police tactical team also rescued 15 kidnapped victims after spending 50 days in captivity.

He revealed that those arrested for criminal conspiracy, intimidation to wit extortion are Jamilu Mohammed of Gadar Manya village, Zayyanu Barmo of Manya Babba village, Abubakar Usman of Mandau Village, Lauwali Girkau of Girkau village, Sala Girkau of Girkau village and Abubakar Yahaya of Tungar Mani Village.

“On 29th November 2022 at about 1615hrs, Police Tactical operatives arrested 6 suspects who pretend as bandits to place levies on their host communities. As a result, they collected millions of Naira through a bank account they created for this purpose.

“In the course of investigation, all the suspects confessed to the crime and further stated that part of the activities was to send threatening messages to the villages to either pay money or face an attack. They further confessed of receiving millions of Naira from five different communities. Discreet investigation is ongoing aimed at apprehending other suspects that involve in this crime,” he said.

According to him, the gunrunner, Gaje Abdullahi of Madachi village in Katsina State was supplying arms and ammunition to bandits operating in the state.

“On 29th November 2022, Police Tactical Operatives acted on intelligence information and arrested the above-mentioned female suspect.

“The female suspect is a notorious gunrunner that specialises in transporting arms and ammunition to a notorious bandit kingpin Known as Dawa,” he said.

He explained that the bandits kingpin has been terrorising the innocent people of Zamfara and neighbouring states.

“The suspect confessed to her involvement in the crime. Investigation is in progress.

“Police Tactical Operatives in collaboration with Vigilante acted on intelligence information regarding the abduction of 15 victims by bandits terrorist at Dike village in Funtua LGA of Katsina State.

“The Police operatives on receiving the intelligence information mobilized to the location and conducted a search and rescue operation at Sabon Garin Dustin Kaura Forest in Danjibga district of Tsafe LGA. The rescue operation was successfully conducted, leading to the rescue of the victims hale and hearty,” he said.

He said all the victims were taken to the hospital for medical checks, debriefed by the Police detectives and handed over their families.

Shehu maintained that the Commissioner of Police, CP Kolo Yusuf, has commended the Police operatives and vigilante for the successful rescue operation.

He said CP Kolo reiterated the Command’s continuous determination to rid the state of criminal activities and apprehend criminal elements committing heinous crimes across the state.