N12trn projects abandoned due to political differences in Nigeria ― Kaduna Dep Gov

The Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, has said projects worth over N12 trillion were abandoned by successive governments across the country as a result of political differences.

She made this known while speaking as the guest speaker at the 2022 Annual Public Lecture and Awards of the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) Kaduna State chapter, with the theme “Politics in Policy Polarization: Implication Ahead of 2023 and Beyond” at the weekend.

She defined policy polarization as “sharp difference that exists in policy formulation or policy making leading to policy somersault, policy jettisoning, policy change.”

Thus, she noted politicians take advantage of policy polarization to change or jettison good policies that they met due to ethno-religious differences or political differences, saying “a whooping sum of over N12 trillion have been abandoned by successive governments across the country due to political differences.

According to her, the projects, which cut across the federal and state governments, were mostly initiated by the previous governments and were abandoned by the new administrations for reasons ranging from political differences, ethno-religious differences or sheer lack of will to complete something commenced by another person.

The Deputy Governor also noted that, “Policy polarization is the cause of crises, factions etc. If you want to avoid future crises, you must break the logjam of policy polarization.

“Politicians should bear in mind that government is a continuum and those elected should continue with the projects they met on ground for sustainability. Each project should be assessed and decisions taken should be based on merit of the project. The media can set agenda on ongoing projects during campaign.

“Our government has completed the Zaria Waterworks, which was started by the Namadi Sambo administration and we are completing the 300-bed hospital in Millennium City started by the Namadi Sambo administration.”

Chairman of the occasion and Secretary General of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Alhaji Murtala Aliyu called for legislation to ensure that incoming administrations do not jettison or abandon projects initiated by the previous governments. “What we need to do is to have serious political parties with clear agenda and concept so that new governments would not have political polarization.

“Ekiti state has enacted a law where every government must continue with the programme of the previous party this should be emulated by other state houses of assembly and the National Assembly.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Publisher of Blueprint Newspaper and Kaakaki of Nupe, Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi received the Service of the Institute Award in recognition of his unrivaled services rendered to NIPR Kaduna state chapter over the years, according to the Institute.

His citation said, Alhaji Malagi is “a great asset and a pillar of support for the chapter. He is an embodiment of leadership, selflessness and professionalism whose service to the NIPR Kaduna state chapter is unrivaled, key among such acts is inspiring young members of the chapter to aspire for higher professionalism in the Institute.”

Speaking after receiving the award, Alhaji Malagi said, “the time has come for politicians and stakeholders to ensure that political polarization is minimised because it is hampering development and should be addressed. NIPR is a prestigious institute that I have been associated with for the past three decades, so I’m elated to receive this award. It will spur me to do more for NIPR and for Nigeria.

“The keynote address is a beautiful lecture. The takeaway is how to make Nigeria better and greater. We were told that Nigeria has lost N12 trillion because of policy somersault, so we should look into it and do something about that.”

The Chairman/CEO Farmtrac Nig. Ltd, Engr. Sadiq Abubakar, who also bagged an Award of Excellence in Engineering from NIPR, Kaduna state chapter said the award is a recognition of his efforts and he would put in more effort to contribute to the development of Nigeria and Nigerians.

“I feel very great. To get an award like that means recognition of my efforts and commitment I really appreciate. It also means I have to make more effort and be more committed and contribute more to the development of the society and Nigerian people.”

Other awardees include the Deputy Governor of Kaduna state, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, DG/Chief Executive ITF, Sir Joseph Ari, Engr. Abubakar Isa, Prof. Ladi Sandra Adamu, Sinan Kaynak, Abdullahi Idris, Super Eagles Captain, Ahmed Musa and his national teammate, Moses Simon.