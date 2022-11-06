Ilana Omo Oodua condemns attack on military by Yoruba Nation protesters in Ogun

Ilana Omo Oodua (IOO) Worldwide, the umbrella/apex body of Yoruba Nation Self-Determination Struggle led by a historian, Prof. Banji Akintoye, has condemned the attack on the Nigerian Military by some people said to be protesting to demand for the creation of Yoruba Nation at Ado/Odo Ota, Ogun-State on Friday, November 4, 2022, saying those who carried out attack were unknown to the leadership of the organization.

IOO washed off its hand from the attack in a statement issued on Sunday by its General Secretary, Dr. Olatunde Amusat, saying that the body was never consulted nor involved in the planning and execution of the rally.

This was just as the body pointed out likelihood that the violent attack on the military vehicles and personnel, which it said was against the modicum of its operation and Yoruba Nation self-determination agitators, was sponsored by some reactionary elements to tarnish the image of the Yoruba movement for liberation.

“It has come to our notice, the violent conduct of some people who claimed to be Yoruba Nation Agitators who attacked the vehicle and personnel of the Nigerian Military during their protest on Friday at Ado/Odo Ota, Ogun State.

“We want to state very expressly that we condemn the action of the attackers and we dissociate ourselves from their action. Ilana Omo Oodua stands for a peaceful agitation and violence has never been part of our history.

“We also want to state that those who perpetrated the attack are not our members nor affiliates and Ilana Omo Oodua was never consulted before the rally. We were also not part of the planning and execution of the rally. Therefore, the attackers are on their own,” the statement said.

IOO, therefore, called on security agencies in the country to be unbiased in their investigation, maintaining that it was of the belief that the attackers must have been sponsored by some reactionary elements to tarnish the image of the Yoruba movement for self-determination.





According to the group, its belief stems from the trending video of those attackers it saw on the trending video who “are unknown to us.”

“Lastly, we call on the security agencies to be unbiased in their investigation. We are of the opinion that the attackers must have been sponsored by some reactionary elements to tarnish the image of the Yoruba movement for self-determination.

“We say this because those attackers we saw on the trending video are unknown to us,” the umbrella/apex body of Yoruba Nation self-determination struggle stated.