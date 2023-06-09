Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (BASPHCDA) has assured that it will ensure that its workers in all the facilities across the state give required attention to issues of nutrition in pregnancy and child growth.

The assurance was given by the Deputy Director in charge of Primary Healthcare of the Agency, Mrs Tina Lawal while speaking at the closing of a 3-day Maternal, Infant and Young Child Nutrition (MIYCN) practical skills training of trainers held at the Pali Suites, Resort and Tours, Bauchi.

The training was sponsored by a NGO, Alive and Thrive fhi360 for 45 participants drawn from health facilities from across 6 LGAs of the State as well as CBOs and other partners.

Tina Lawal said that the agency is committed to ensuring safety of the mother and child right from conception to safe delivery and early life of the child in what is known as the first 1000 days of the child.

The Deputy Director also said that the issue of nutrition is key to quality healthcare service delivery as every aspect of the life of the woman and children revolves around it.

She then commended Alive and Thrive fhi360 for organising the exercise which will further broaden their knowledge and equip them for the task ahead assuring that the training will be stepped down to all the relevant officers at the facilities across the 20 LGAs.

Also speaking, Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) Officer of the Agency, Adamu Musa Bare, said that the role of the Agency is to implement policies and procedures that will make healthcare delivery services effective and efficient.

He assured that data entry will be more effective and efficient in all the facilities across the state stressing that without accurate data, service delivery will not be effective and efficient.

He said that healthcare delivery services are dynamic, therefore, as things are changing, there is the need for training and retraining for effective service delivery.

The M&E Officer therefore challenged the participants to ensure that they understood all that they were trained on to enable them to cascade it to others who could not attend considering that it was a train-the-trainer session.

A participant from Ganjuwa LGA commended the organizers for the training saying that she learnt new things about nutrition issues in pregnancy and the early life of the child promising that she will put to use the new techniques learnt.





