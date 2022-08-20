My voice is hoarse

I have been finding it very difficult to speak as my voice has become very bad after a throat problem which occurred a few weeks ago. Your kind assistance will be highly appreciated.

Bala (by SMS)

The commonest cause of hoarse voice is the infection of the voice box (Laryngitis) It is usually caused by a viral infection, such as a cold or the flu. It can also be caused by bacterial infections, such as strep throat. In some cases, laryngitis may be caused by allergies or other irritants. Laryngitis is usually a mild condition that goes away on its own. However, in some cases, it can lead to more serious problems, such as pneumonia. If you have laryngitis, there are a few things you can do to ease your symptoms. Drink plenty of fluids. This will help to keep your throat moist and will also help to thin mucus. Rest your voice. Avoid speaking or singing for long periods of time. Gargle with warm salt water. This can help to soothe your throat. Use a humidifier. This can help to keep your throat moist. Treatment for laryngitis usually involves rest and home care. In some cases, you may need to take antibiotics if your laryngitis is caused by a bacterial infection. However, if your symptoms are severe or if you have other health problems, you may need to see a doctor.

