‘I want our three children in my former husband’s custody now that I’m remarried’

Grade A Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State has adjourned till September 26, the divorce suit brought before it by a woman, Ejiade Bunmi against her husband, Tunde Bunmi, who she constantly accused of battery.

The plaintiff stated that the defendant gave her hell and made life difficult for her which spurred her decision to move out of his house.

According to Ejiade, both are now remarried, but she wanted their three children to be in the custody of the defendant.

The plaintiff further prayed the court to rule that the defendant grant her access to their children any time she wished to see them.

Tunde was absent in court despite being served court summonses.

Ejiade said “My husband is a sadist and a brute. He ensured I never enjoined our relationship throughout the time we lived together.

“Tunde made our marriage hellish and was in the habit of beating me.

“He would beat me at every given opportunity and leave me sore.

“The more my parents showed their displeasure at his maltreatment of me, the worse he became.

“I moved out of his house when it was obvious he would kill me.

“My lord, my husband and I have both remarried, but I want our children in his custody.

“I have single-handedly bore the challenge of meeting our children’s need for long. I believe the time is now ripe for him to continue where I have stopped.

“I earnestly entreat the court to rule that he grant me access to our children any time I want to see them.

“I am willing to assist them whenever the need arises, “the plaintiff promised.”





The court president, Mrs S.M Akintayo, ordered a fresh hearing notice to be served the defendant.

